July 15, 2026

In Wake of Deadly Biddeford Shooting, Governor Mills Calls on Congress to Reform ICE

In letter to Maine Congressional Delegation, Governor says ICE must be fundamentally reformed — or abolished

Governor Janet Mills today called on Congress to immediately take action to reform and decisively rein in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) following the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Johan Sebastián Durán Guerrero in Biddeford by a federal immigration enforcement officer.

In a letter sent this morning to Maine’s congressional delegation, Governor Mills – who will meet with local officials today in Biddeford – called on Congress to “not simply to share our grief, to express concerns or offer condolences, but to act now to require ICE to respect the rule of law and honor our collective security.”

“Before more families are robbed of a loved one, this violence has to end. Before one more community is robbed of its peace and security, this has to end,” wrote Governor Mills in her letter to the Maine Congressional Delegation. “Before more gunshots shatter another windshield, steal another person’s life and fracture the freedom of all who seek peace, this has to end. Before the fragile American dream memorialized on hopeful parchment two and a half centuries ago is altogether abandoned, this has to end.”

“ICE needs to be fundamentally reformed, and if not, then it is time to abolish it,” wrote the Governor.

A full copy of the Governor’s letter to U.S. Senator Susan Collins, U.S. Senator Angus King, U.S. Representative Chellie Pingree, and U.S. Representative Jared Golden can be found HERE. A Spanish translation of the letter is available HERE.