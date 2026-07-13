WYDOT to begin work on realignment of East Ridge Road in Sheridan County

SHERIDAN, WY – The Wyoming Department of Transportation and its contractor, Simon Contractors, have begun work on the realignment and paving of East Ridge Road just south of the city landfill.

WYDOT awarded Sheridan County a $2.3 million Commission Road Improvement Program (CRIP) grant to assist with funding of this project. CRIP is a discretionary funding grant established by the Wyoming Transportation Commission designed to assist local counties and municipalities in funding the construction, reconstruction, and major repairs of rural roads outside the state highway system. Grants are typically capped at $3 million and require local governments to fund ten percent of the costs.

In addition to the CRIP award, WYDOT will transfer WYO 341 (Arvada Spur) to Sheridan County and remove that route from its system.

East Ridge Road is a County Road that connects WYO 336 to U.S. 14, offering access to the City of Sheridan’s landfill, multiple industrial businesses, and residential homes.

The realignment portion of the project will remove the hairpin south of the landfill and shift the road to the east, and connect back into the existing road. Once the realignment is complete, the contractor will complete a full-depth reclamation and pave and chip-seal the road.

Motorists could encounter minor traffic control measures during the realignment, with the bulk of the interruptions occurring through the work zone when the FDR and paving operations begin.

This project is scheduled to be completed by the end of October 2026, with the chip seal scheduled for early 2027.

The portion of East Ridge Road south of the City of Sheridan’s landfill will be realigned to eliminate the hairpin. WYDOT Photo.