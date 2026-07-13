MSDH Offers Back-to-School Records and Immunizations During One-Stop Event

JACKSON, Miss. — If you're a parent preparing for back-to-school, your children can get their birth certificates, school entry/registration forms and immunizations during a special Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) one-stop shop.

During the two-week event, parents can get a copy of their children's Form 121 (shot record) if they are up to date on immunization requirements, as well as their birth certificate, at the same time and same place.

Monday, July 20 – Friday, July 31(weekdays)

8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

MSDH Office of Vital Records

222 Marketridge Drive, Ridgeland

(Off Highland Colony Parkway)

Nurses will also administer immunizations on two days: Thursday, July 23 and Thursday, July 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Parents must provide the school with a Certificate of Immunization Compliance (Form 121) from their immunization provider prior to school entry. The child's birth certificate is also required for school registration.

During the event, the child's Form 121 will be available for free if the child is up to date on immunization requirements. Certified copies can also be printed through www.MyIRMobile.com.

Birth certificates will be available the same day for $17; each additional certified copy is $6. Accepted payment methods are cash, money order and credit card. Birth certificate applications can be printed at https://msdh.ms.gov/birthcertificate and completed before the event.

Mississippi state law requires children to be immunized against childhood diseases to enter public or private school, Head Start or daycare. There are also required immunizations for 7th grade entry.

For more information on immunization requirements or exemptions for school entry, visit msdh.ms.gov/immunizations.