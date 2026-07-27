Keep Your Student Athletes Safe from Heat-Related and Head Injuries
This page has been automatically translated from English. MSDH has not reviewed this translation and is not responsible for any inaccuracies.
Jackson, Miss.—As we prepare to send children back to school during extreme heat conditions, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) urges school officials, students and parents to be mindful of preventable head injuries and heat-related illnesses during sports activities.
Schools are encouraged to require pre-activity physicals to identify any pre-existing conditions, such as heart issues, before participation. MSDH also recommends the use of padded helmet headgear to reduce the risk of severe head injuries, adherence to concussion protocols, and staff attendance at all practices and games to monitor for signs of heat-related illness, ensuring fluids, cooling stations and temperature checks are available. Having protocols in place to manage heat-related emergencies is crucial.
Signs of Head Injuries
- Confusion or difficulty concentrating
- Headache or dizziness
- Nausea or vomiting
- Loss of consciousness, even briefly
- Sensitivity to light or noise
- Balance issues or unsteady movement
What to Do
- Keep the person still and avoid moving them unless necessary.
- Monitor for worsening symptoms, such as increased drowsiness or severe headache.
- Seek medical attention immediately.
- If unconscious, call 911 and ensure their airway is clear.
Signs of Heat-Related Illness
- Heavy sweating or no sweating despite hot conditions
- Weakness, dizziness or confusion
- Nausea or vomiting
- Rapid pulse
- Muscle cramps
- Red, hot or dry skin
What to Do
- Move the person to a cooler place and remove excess clothing.
- Apply cool, wet cloths or ice packs to the body.
- Give small sips of water if the person is conscious.
- Call 911 if symptoms worsen or do not improve quickly.
For more safety tips, visit msdh.ms.gov/heat and msdh.ms.gov/concussion.
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Press Contact: MSDH Office of Communications, (601) 576-7667
Note to media: After hours or during emergencies, call (601) 576-7400
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