Sunflower County Health Department Announces School Immunizations Clinic

Jackson, Miss.— The Sunflower County Health Department is holding back-to-school immunization clinics through July. During these clinics, additional nursing staff will be available to provide required immunizations so that parents can complete the process quickly and efficiently. If parents have copies of their child's immunization record, they should bring them to the clinic.

The clinic is located at 227 Martin Luther King Drive in Indianola. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. It closes daily from Noon to 1 p.m.

Mississippi requires immunizations for first-time school entry and 7th grade entry. Parents must provide schools with a Certificate of Immunization Compliance (Form 121) prior to entry.

Form 121 can be obtained from your child's immunization provider or from MSDH's MyIR service, a convenient way to check records online and print or download Form 121 to send to the school. For more information on using MyIR, please visit msdh.ms.gov/MyIR.