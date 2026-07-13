MaineDOT to Replace Puddle Dock Bridge in Fort Fairfield

Drivers should plan for a detour and delays.

FORT FAIRFIELD – July 13, 2026 — Starting July 20, the Maine Department of Transportation (MaineDOT) will begin work on Puddle Dock Bridge over Pattee Brook on Route 161 (Main Street) between Fort Hill Street and Dorsey Road in Fort Fairfield for a bridge replacement project.

The project work will include replacing the bridge with new abutments and composite precast superstructure.

During the project, a temporary detour with alternating single lane traffic will be implemented.

Traffic will be restricted to one 11' lane of alternating traffic.

Motorists should expect delays and use caution when traveling through the detour zone.

Work is expected to be completed by Fall 2026.

The contractor for this project is Devoe Construction of Eagle Lake, Maine.

The contract amount is $3,694,000.