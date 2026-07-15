CEOHAVEN Redefines Proactive Tax Strategy for Creative Founders and High Earners

The virtual accounting firm saved clients over $3 million in taxes in 2025 by replacing traditional tax filing with a comprehensive money operating system.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CEOHAVEN, a virtual, boutique tax advisory and accounting firm, is officially closing the financial gap for the modern CEO. Built specifically for people of culture—including athletes, creators, online entrepreneurs, and entertainers—CEOHAVEN operates as a full-service "money team" for founders earning $500,000 or more. Operating by the mantra, "We don't file taxes. We fight them," the firm is transforming high-earning entrepreneurs into true operators.Most successful creative founders are brilliant at generating revenue but were never taught the business side of wealth protection. Consequently, many high earners overpay the IRS by tens of thousands of dollars annually because their financial structure hasn't caught up to their income. CEOHAVEN exists to provide these founders with the elite, boutique-style financial team usually reserved for large corporations."Entrepreneurs are losing money simply because no one ever built a system to protect it," says Shamyr Borgelin, CEO of CEOHAVEN. "We diagnose exactly where a founder is, find the single constraint quietly costing them the most, and build out their money operating system. It's strategy first, compliance second. We want our clients keeping more of what they earn so they can focus on building wealth outside the business."A Proactive Approach to the "Money Stack" Unlike traditional, seasonal tax-prep shops that simply report history, CEOHAVEN offers a done-with-you money operating system. Their highly personalized services focus on the critical areas where high-earning entrepreneurs lose money:Proactive Tax Strategy & Advisory: Moving beyond basic tax preparation, CEOHAVEN builds year-round tax plans tailored to the unique needs of the creator economy. This includes deep-dive strategies into S-Corp election and salary-vs-distribution optimization.Monthly Bookkeeping for High-Earning Entrepreneurs: Delivering clean, predictable monthly books that act as the source of truth for all major business decisions.Payroll and S-Corp Compliance: Ensuring done-for-you payroll keeps business owners compliant, paid correctly, and penalty-free.Proven Results for the Culture CEOHAVEN’s 100% virtual model serves remote founders across the country, with heavy concentrations in Miami, New York City, and Los Angeles. By blending culture with high-level finance, the firm removes the stuffy accounting office atmosphere, meeting creative founders exactly where they are.The results speak for themselves. Across the lifetime of the firm, CEOHAVEN has saved clients over $6 million in taxes, with more than $3 million saved in 2025 alone. On average, clients save $60,000 or more on their tax bills and see a year-over-year revenue increase of at least 20% after implementing CEOHAVEN's foundational strategies.For more information on proactive tax strategy for athletes, creators, and entertainers, or to learn how to keep more of what you earn, visit https://www.ceohaven.co/

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