IslaIntel — Fastest Growing AI Startup in the Caribbean and Latin America

IslaIntel launches a detailed research report showing how local AI tools can help regional businesses stay productive and stable.

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IslaIntel has published a comprehensive market study, "Puerto Rico AI in 2027: The Ecosystem Map for Workforce Evolution, SME Adoption, and Enterprise Deployment," looking at the island's artificial intelligence landscape across startups, enterprise integration, and small-and-medium enterprises (SMEs). IslaIntel conducted this research to pinpoint the main challenges, such as aging infrastructure and a lack of specialized tech talent. The findings show that 84% of organizations in Puerto Rico are already using AI in at least one part of their business—higher than the global average of 72%.While adoption is high, the study provides a clear roadmap to reduce the common hurdles and high costs that often stop local businesses from investing in new technology. By focusing on practical, local AI solutions rather than risky software bets, the research shows how companies can stay productive even as the local workforce shrinks. This project supports IslaIntel's goal of helping local businesses bridge the gap between simply using basic apps and fully integrating AI into their daily operations."The data we gathered directly challenges the idea that AI is simply a mechanism for replacing human workers," said Ariana, Technical Writer for IslaIntel. "The research proves that for an island economy navigating demographic shifts and utility instabilities, applied AI functions as an essential cognitive scaffold. It doesn't displace people; it augments existing personnel, preserves critical institutional knowledge, and elevates local workers into higher-value technical roles."The study used a mix of interviews and data tracking, looking at local business surveys alongside government rules from the Puerto Rico Innovation and Technology Service (PRITS) and the Cybersecurity Act of Puerto Rico (Act 40-2024). The findings highlight three main areas for improvement: making equipment more reliable through AI-driven maintenance, creating AI tools that understand local Puerto Rican Spanish, and using automation to handle paperwork for small businesses. To keep this information up to date, IslaIntel will continue to survey businesses and create long-term forecasts to track tech trends and investment needs across the Caribbean.

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