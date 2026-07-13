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BEAVER COUNTY FLOOD PREPAREDNESS ALERT

Be Ready:

  • Photograph and video your home, property, vehicles, and valuables for insurance documentation.

  • Sign up for Beaver County AlertSense to receive emergency flood alerts and evacuation notices. Please share this with your family, friends, and neighbors.

Sign up here:
https://www.beaverutahsheriff.com/416/AlertSense

If you need to move trailers, RVs, or other property:

Floodplain maps are being finalized to identify every home that may need to be evacuated if conditions change.

COMMUNITY FLOOD INFORMATION MEETING : Monday, July 13, 2026, at 7:00 PM in the Beaver High School Auditorium. 

Communication is key. Beaver County will continue providing updates through our official channels as new information becomes available. Please stay alert, have a plan, check on your neighbors, and be prepared to act if an evacuation is issued.

Be Prepared. Stay Informed. Stay Safe.

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BEAVER COUNTY FLOOD PREPAREDNESS ALERT

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