BEAVER COUNTY FLOOD PREPAREDNESS ALERT

Be Ready:

Photograph and video your home, property, vehicles, and valuables for insurance documentation.

Sign up for Beaver County AlertSense to receive emergency flood alerts and evacuation notices. Please share this with your family, friends, and neighbors.

Sign up here:

https://www.beaverutahsheriff.com/416/AlertSense

If you need to move trailers, RVs, or other property:

Floodplain maps are being finalized to identify every home that may need to be evacuated if conditions change.

COMMUNITY FLOOD INFORMATION MEETING : Monday, July 13, 2026, at 7:00 PM in the Beaver High School Auditorium.

Communication is key. Beaver County will continue providing updates through our official channels as new information becomes available. Please stay alert, have a plan, check on your neighbors, and be prepared to act if an evacuation is issued.

Be Prepared. Stay Informed. Stay Safe.