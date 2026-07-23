Attn: Residents of Gas Meters that were Turned Off from Flood Damage

If your residence has been affected by flood damage and your gas meter has been removed, the following steps must be completed before your natural gas service can be restored:

1. A pressure test of your home's gas piping system must be conducted by a licensed professional.

2. All gas lines and appliances must be inspected to ensure they are operating safely and properly.

3. Any damages must be repaired or replaced before service can be restored.

Enbridge Gas will only reinstall your gas meter after the gas system has been tested and certified safe for operation. This process is essential to protect the safety of your household and to ensure your natural gas system is operating correctly following flood-related damage.

If you have any questions, please email building@beaver.utah.gov or call 435-438-6484.

Click here for the official notice.