SR 89A reopens between Sedona and Flagstaff

After being closed due to the Pocket Fire, State Route 89A has reopened between Sedona and Interstate 17 (mileposts 374-397) near Flagstaff.

Fire suppression activities in the area continue and motorists can expect increased fire response traffic in Oak Creek Canyon and the possibility of intermittent road closures to support these efforts.

Information about the fire, including evacuation statuses and other resources, can be found at InciWeb.wildfire.gov, the Coconino National Forest Pocket Fire page and the Coconino County Pocket Fire page.

Motorists can expect lane restrictions on SR 89A Mondays through Thursdays between Pine Flat Campground and the Oak Creek Vista scenic overlook (mileposts 387-390) due to a previously scheduled guardrail improvement project.

Flagging operations in the area will allow traffic to travel through the work zone one direction at a time. A 12-foot vehicle width restriction is in effect. North- and southbound SR 89A lanes will be open Friday through Sunday.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the AZ511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.