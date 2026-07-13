Remembering Hunter Maggard inspires miles of clean highways

Brian Carlson recalls grandson Hunter Maggard as an accomplished mountain biker and motorcycle enthusiast with a bright future. “He was an old soul who loved the outdoors,” Carlson said.

In 2024, a year after Hunter tragically lost his life at the age of 17, his family made a decision to contact the Adopt a Highway Volunteer program. Hunter’s mom, Amber Maggard, adopted three miles on US 180 near Flagstaff and an additional three miles along State Route 260 near Camp Verde, which are managed by Carlson.

Since then, this family’s combined efforts have removed more than 1,000 pounds of trash from the adopted segments.

“I am angry about the empty alcohol containers and the general abundance of trash littered,” Carlson said. “This is a way to do something about it and to honor Hunter.”

The photo included shows Carlson with friends on a recent cleanup along SR 260. From left to right: Jon and Karen Robinson, Brian Carlson, Donna Baca and Mark Willard.

Thank you to Brian Carlson for sharing your story and a great photo. ADOT appreciates you and the Maggard family for celebrating Hunter in a way that helps keep Arizona grand.

About 800 volunteer groups care for miles along Arizona’s highways and nearly half are adopted in remembrance of loved ones. Roadside cleanups are a way to keep those connections and reduce litter in the community.

If you’d like to be a part of the solution by helping to reduce highway trash, we’ve got lots of miles available. Please visit azdot.gov/adoptahighway.