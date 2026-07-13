Clypp earns the top position in a seven-platform report covering tools for video-based standard operating procedures, process documentation and training.

Companies do not need another folder of videos. They need instructions people can find, follow and update. What matters about this recognition is that it considers the complete workflow.” — Maximilian Zeyda, co-founder of Clypp

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GeekyExpert has named Clypp the best video SOP software in its 2026 research report, “Best Video SOP Software.” Published June 5, the report ranks Clypp first among seven platforms used for video SOPs, process documentation, training and workflow capture.The report designates Clypp the “Best Complete Video SOP Software” and describes it as “the most complete video SOP software available.” It highlights the platform's ability to convert screen recordings and process videos into structured instructions that combine video, written steps, screenshots, multilingual voice-over and interactive training elements.Clypp can document software workflows as well as physical processes recorded on mobile devices or cameras. Teams can use the resulting material for work instructions, onboarding, training, knowledge retention and employee self-service.“Companies do not need another folder of videos. They need instructions people can find, follow and update,” said Maximilian Zeyda, co-founder of Clypp. “What matters about this recognition is that it considers the complete workflow, from capturing real work to turning it into SOPs and training that teams can use across sites and languages.”According to GeekyExpert's published research methodology, the publication evaluates software across nine dimensions. These include product capability, pricing transparency, implementation complexity, integrations, support, security and compliance, customer reviews and category-specific fit.Clypp uses AI to produce video documentation, written instructions and training content from recorded processes. Teams can add quizzes, translate content for multilingual workforces and distribute instructions through links, QR codes, mobile devices and workplace systems. Clypp states that its platform is in production at more than 100 companies.

GeekyExpert names Clypp the best video SOP software for 2026

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.