Cogendi launches Analytics Studio to turn plain language requests into bespoke Multi-Asset Widgets and Agents

Cogendi launches the first production environment enabling investment professionals to design dynamic multi-asset insights using secure AI and plain language.

PARIS, FRANCE, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cogendi, a leading French fintech customised portfolio solutions provider for Global Investors, today announces the launch of its AI Production Studio for Multi-Asset Insights Cogendi Analytics Studio represents a major advance for multi asset classes managers and investors who have to produce bespoke analytics and reports while responding to recurring ad hoc requests from their sophisticated clients and senior management. Cogendi Analytics Studio is the first of its kind in this market to securely manage the entire workflow for creating dynamic investment insights using secure AI for the translation of plain language instructions into appropriate coding blocks, which, seamlessly combined together, may take the form of widgets or agents.Insights are fully defined by experts, reusable and embedded directly into company dashboards, reports and workflows. Importantly, that means that users can build dynamic insights once and reuse them forever. Dynamic in nature means insights will automatically adapt when applied on different investments and portfolios and to any changed parameters. For those seeking multi-asset insights the result is unlimited customisation, smashed preparation times, and transparency and auditability at every step.Cogendi Analytics Studio acts as a factory that turns expert requests for analytics, commentary and visualisation into reusable, dynamic insights. This process has traditionally involved analysts extracting data, followed by combining data sets, adding proprietary calculations, filtering or aggregating results and so on followed by either preparing visual outputs for a report or presentation or reinjecting the results back into the solution for further usage. A fragmented, often multi-system and multi-source process which had to be repeated every time or for every new request. With Cogendi Analytics Studio, Cogendi has integrated the whole process powered by secure AI at every stage whilst ensuring that the expert user drives and validates each step."Today we're changing how multi-asset insights are created, and, our Multi-Assets Insights Studio is accessible either as part of our whole solution or by plugging just our analytics layer on top of existing data and portfolio management systems which in itself offers our clients even more choice” said Guillaume Velut, CEO of Cogendi.“We began with our Virtual Assistant nearly two years ago, enabling users to ask questions about their investments and analyse the results. However, we wanted to solve the challenge our clients face every day: producing highly customised analytics and world-class outputs quickly and reliably. We are entering a new paradigm because every element in the analytics production process has been transformed by the plain-language interaction combined with our core analytics and visualisation engines, seamlessly working together at every stage, and that combination gives our clients that crucial access to every aspect of performance and what’s driving their portfolios and investments. The reusable insights can then be visualised and deployed exactly as users require. The process we’ve developed also respects governance - the need for confidentiality and explainability on how everything is done."Cogendi Analytics Studio dramatically reduces the effort required to create dashboards, reports and bespoke analyses, all reusable, while allowing organisations to adapt quickly to changing client requirements, emerging investment questions and evolving workflows.About Cogendi AnalyticsCogendi Analytics is the most innovative, flexible and easy to use dashboard and reporting solution for Global Investors supporting every major asset class and investment strategyAbout CogendiCogendi, based in Paris, France, is a fintech software provider with over 25 years of experience. Its user-friendly platform offers a unique blend of flexibility, customisation, and powerful analytics, specifically tailored for institutions, multi-family offices, family offices, UHNWIs, and asset managers.

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