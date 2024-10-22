Cogendi Unveils the First AI-Powered Virtual Analyst for Multi-Asset Class Investors

Cogendi launches the first AI-powered Virtual Analyst for multi-asset class investors, offering 24/7 real-time insights, analysis, and decision-making support.

PARIS, FRANCE, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cogendi, a leading French fintech portfolio solutions provider for global investors, proudly announces the launch of the world’s first AI-driven Virtual Analyst specialised in multi-asset class portfolios and investment analytics.This groundbreaking innovation leverages artificial intelligence to revolutionise portfolio analysis and reporting for investment professionals worldwide. Cogendi’s Virtual Analyst dramatically enhances the efficiency and accuracy of investment decision-making, whilst ensuring complete user control.“We are thrilled to introduce this transformative addition to our Solution,” said Guillaume Velut, CEO of Cogendi. “With Cogendi’s Virtual Analyst, you can interact verbally and receive detailed responses on your portfolios and investments 24/7 without any intermediary. Imagine asking a question directly, getting instant, precise calculations, and even receiving commentary and insights on the results. Whether you’re a portfolio manager, analyst, board member, principal, or investor, you’ll have continuous access to a highly trained assistant—simply by speaking or typing your query. This is just the beginning of a new era for investment analysis, and it’s going to change everything.”Cogendi’s Virtual Analyst not only provides detailed analysis but also enables further interaction, allowing users to delve deeper into insights or integrate them with their own perspectives. This intuitive and responsive tool promises to become an invaluable resource for investment professionals, significantly reducing time spent on data processing and enhancing strategic decision-making.About Cogendi AnalyticsCogendi Analytics is the most innovative, flexible and easy to use dashboard and reporting solution for Global Investors covering every asset class and way of investing.About CogendiCogendi, based in Paris, France, is a renowned fintech solution provider with over 25 years of experience. Its user-friendly platform offers a unique blend of flexibility, customisation, and powerful analytics, specifically tailored for institutions, multi-family offices, family offices, UHNWIs, and asset managers.

