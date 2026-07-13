We Listen. We Learn. We Execute.

The CMAS award follows iBridge's recent achievement of prime contractor status on the federal GSA Multiple Award Schedule.

For more than twenty years, we have helped California counties digitize, protect, and unlock the value of their records.” — Desh Urs, Founder and CEO

BEAVERTON, OR, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iBridge Awarded California Multiple Award Schedule (CMAS) Contract, Expanding Streamlined Procurement Access for State and Local Agencies

California state agencies, counties, cities, schools, and universities can now engage iBridge's IT and digital transformation services without further competitive bidding.

iBridge, a minority-owned digital transformation company specializing in document intelligence, records digitization, and IT professional services, today announced that it has been awarded a California Multiple Award Schedule (CMAS) contract by the California Department of General Services (DGS).

The contract — CMAS No. 3-26-07-1016, covers Information Technology consulting services, cloud computing, and cloud-related IT professional services. It is available to all California state agencies and local government entities, including counties, cities, special districts, the University of California and California State University systems, K-12 school districts, and community colleges.

The CMAS award follows iBridge's recent achievement of prime contractor status on the federal GSA Multiple Award Schedule (Contract No. 47QTCA26D002L), marking the second major government contract vehicle secured by the company this year. Together, the two awards give federal, state, and local agencies direct access to iBridge's services at pre-negotiated, GSA-based pricing. Under California Public Contract Code sections 10298 and 10299, eligible agencies may contract with CMAS holders without conducting further competitive bidding — reducing procurement timelines from months to weeks.

"California is where much of iBridge's government practice began," said Desh Urs, Founder and CEO of iBridge. "For more than twenty years, we have helped California counties digitize, protect, and unlock the value of their records. Earning GSA prime status and now CMAS in quick succession reflects the depth of that track record. This award gives every state and local agency in California a direct, compliant path to that same expertise — from document digitization and data management to cloud services and systems implementation."

The award covers iBridge's core government service areas, including:

• Document conversion and scanning

• Data and records management

• Database design and system integration

• Software development and system implementation

• Project management and security assessment

iBridge's California credentials include more than two decades of records management work for county governments, including Alameda, Santa Clara, San Bernardino, and Merced counties, alongside long-standing service to regulated industries nationwide.

California agencies interested in engaging iBridge through CMAS can view the contract on the DGS Cal eProcure portal or contact iBridge directly.

About iBridge

iBridge is a minority-owned digital transformation company headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, with global delivery operations. For over two decades, iBridge has helped government agencies, legal teams, and enterprises convert complex information into clear, usable intelligence through document digitization, hybrid AI document intelligence, business process services, and purpose-built software platforms. iBridge holds a GSA Multiple Award Schedule contract (47QTCA26D002L) and serves clients across federal, state, and local government.

Media Contact

Desh Urs Founder & CEO, iBridge (503) 906-4361 desh.urs@ibridgellc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.