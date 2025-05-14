Three Lines Partners with iBridge LLC to Strengthen Saudi Aviation Supply Chain

We Listen. We Learn. We Execute.

Leveraging Business-Centric Artificial Intelligence, Supporting Vision 2030

By partnering with iBridge LLC...we are taking an essential step toward operational excellence and alignment with the ambitious Vision 2030 objectives.” — Abdullah Al-Laila, CEO of Three Lines

WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Three Lines, the first Saudi-owned and operated company officially licensed by the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) to supply aircraft spare parts, ground support equipment, and simulators from the United States and worldwide, is pleased to announce a strategic collaboration with iBridge LLC, an industry leader in business-centric artificial intelligence solutions. This partnership places Three Lines at the forefront of digital transformation in the Saudi aviation sector, as both firms work together to optimize inventory and supply lines across the Kingdom.

iBridge’s advanced AI-driven solutions will be leveraged to streamline procurement processes, reduce lead times, and enable predictive inventory management for Three Lines, ensuring seamless, on-time delivery of critical equipment to the Saudi aerospace and defense sector. This digital transformation is an essential adjunct to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 Plan, supporting the Kingdom’s technological innovation goals, localization of high-value industries, and developing a resilient, efficient supply chain ecosystem.

The announcement comes as President Donald J. Trump prepares for his anticipated visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, a landmark that underscores the strength and importance of U.S.-Saudi relations and collaboration in business and innovation. iBridge has worked closely with the U.S. Commercial Service at the U.S. Embassy in Riyadh and actively participates in the U.S. Department of Commerce’s U.S.-Saudi Investment Initiative, further reinforcing its deep commitment to forging lasting partnerships that drive progress in both nations.

"Three Lines is dedicated to setting the standard for reliability, efficiency, and technical excellence in the Saudi aviation industry,” said Abdullah Al-Laila, CEO of Three Lines. “By partnering with iBridge LLC and embracing its AI-driven inventory and supply line management solutions, we are taking an essential step toward operational excellence and alignment with the ambitious Vision 2030 objectives.”

“iBridge’s collaboration with Three Lines is not just a historic partnership—it is a bold leap forward into the future of aviation logistics in Saudi Arabia,” added Desh Urs, Founder and CEO of iBridge LLC. “Our business-centric AI skills will empower Three Lines to achieve unprecedented agility and customer satisfaction, ultimately helping to fuel the Kingdom’s progress toward innovation and enhanced global competitiveness.”

With this partnership, Three Lines and iBridge reaffirm their commitment to deepening Saudi-U.S. cooperation, nurturing local expertise, and accelerating the Kingdom’s technological evolution on the world stage.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.