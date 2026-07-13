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National Best Warrior Competitor Conducts Land...

Sgt. 1st Class Erich Friedlein with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard conducts a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear lane during a land navigation course while competing in the 2026 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Florida, July 12, 2026. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition is designed to produce the top five Soldiers and NCOs to compete in the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (Army National Guard video by Spc. Eli Johnson)

VIDEO INFO

Date Taken: 07.12.2026
Date Posted: 07.13.2026 07:48
Category: B-Roll
Video ID: 1014390
VIRIN: 260713-A-TX376-7142
Filename: DOD_111836204
Length: 00:01:39
Location: FLORIDA, US

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Downloads: 2
High-Res. Downloads: 2

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This work, National Best Warrior Competitor Conducts Land Navigation and CBRN Lane, by SPC Eli Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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National Best Warrior Competitor Conducts Land...

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