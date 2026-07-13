Sgt. 1st Class Erich Friedlein with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard conducts a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear lane during a land navigation course while competing in the 2026 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Florida, July 12, 2026. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition is designed to produce the top five Soldiers and NCOs to compete in the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (Army National Guard video by Spc. Eli Johnson) VIDEO INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2026 Date Posted: 07.13.2026 07:48 Category: B-Roll Video ID: 1014390 VIRIN: 260713-A-TX376-7142 Filename: DOD_111836204 Length: 00:01:39 Location: FLORIDA, US Video Analytics Downloads: 2 High-Res. Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, National Best Warrior Competitor Conducts Land Navigation and CBRN Lane, by SPC Eli Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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