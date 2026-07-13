Cumberland County Library Publishes Landmark Research Project on Liberty Point Resolves

AYETTEVILLE, N.C. – Cumberland County Public Library is proud to announce the publication of The Voices of Resolve: The Patriots of Liberty Point, a major new historical work that preserves the stories of individuals who played a pivotal role in the American Revolution in Cumberland County.

Designed to preserve and make accessible the history of the Liberty Point Resolves and the people connected to this defining moment, the book serves as both a community resource and a significant contribution to local and state historical scholarship.

The Voices of Resolve: The Patriots of Liberty Point represents the culmination of a two-year research effort led by Cumberland County Public Library Local & State History Manager Joseph Westendorf. The project involved hundreds of hours of archival research, primary source verification, and historical documentation, resulting in a scholarly work featuring more than 1,000 footnotes and extensive references.

“Cumberland had numerous Patriots endure deprivations and struggles while fighting for American independence,” said Westendorf. “We hope that this project draws attention to them and to the crucial role Cumberland County played in the American Revolution in North Carolina.”

In recognition of the significance of this work, the Local & State History Department has also been selected by the Liberty Point Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution to receive the America250! Commendation Medal and Certificate, which will be presented at the Board of Commissioners meeting on July 20, 2026.

In addition to this recognition, the Local & State History Department is currently collaborating with Fayetteville Technical Community College on a documentary project that will further publicize the Liberty Point Resolves to a wider audience.

The Voices of Resolve: The Patriots of Liberty Point is available online through the Library’s website and will soon be added as circulating material in the collection.

To learn more about this project and more information on America 250, visit cumberlandcountync.gov/library/america-250-nc. This project was produced with assistance from the America 250 North Carolina initiative, administered by the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Any opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the State of North Carolina.