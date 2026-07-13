Extreme fire danger continues in northern Minnesota

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for 13 counties in northern Minnesota effective Sunday, July 13, from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. due to extreme fire danger.

Affected counties include Beltrami, Carlton, Cass, Clearwater, Cook, Hubbard, Itasca, Koochiching, Marshall, Lake, Lake of the Woods, Roseau, and St. Louis.

A Red Flag Warning means fires can spread quickly and grow out of control under the predicted weather conditions, including very high temperatures, strong wind gusts, and low relative humidity. Residents should not burn in counties where a Red Flag Warning is in effect and should also check any recent burning they did to ensure the fire is completely out. The DNR will not issue or activate open burning permits for large vegetative debris burning and discourages campfires during the Red Flag Warning. People should use caution when doing activities that can cause sparks or heat near vegetation by securing trailer chains, parking ATVs on gravel or pavement, and using chainsaws or other equipment outside of the Red Flag warning hours.

"Any spark could become a wildfire under Red Flag Warning conditions, and embers can be carried for over a mile in high winds like this," said Karen Harrison, DNR wildfire prevention specialist. "People should use extreme caution until conditions improve."

Red Flag Warnings are evolving situations. Visit the National Weather Service for updates.

Currently, there are additional burning restrictions in place for Cook, Lake, and northern St. Louis County. For more information and daily updates on current fire risk and open burning restrictions, visit the statewide fire danger and burning restrictions page of the DNR website. To receive text updates on current fire risk and open burning restrictions in Minnesota text “FIRE” to 66468.