Thruvision technology tested following UK NPSA test method

Thruvision high-footfall security people screening technology has been tested to the UK Government's 'Discriminative Threat Detection' systems test method.

Thruvision Group PLC (LSE:THRU.L)

OXFORD, OXFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thruvision Group plc (AIM: THRU), a leading provider of walk-through security technology ("Thruvision" or the "Company" and, together with its subsidiary undertakings, the "Group"), announces that the Thruvision 8108 WalkTHRU screening solution, including SmartSCREEN and DynamicDETECT with DDAlert, has been tested following the NPSA ’s Discriminative Threat Detection Systems Test Method. The testing is not pass/fail but shows that the system has capability for screening non-divested individuals for mass casualty threats.The NPSA has confidence that Thruvision has followed the NPSA’s Discriminative Threat Detection Systems Test Method in the testing of the Thruvision 8108 WalkTHRU solution and the results presented are an accurate reflection of system performance. The test method is not pass/fail and the NPSA does not endorse or approve specific products tested against it.Notes for readers:• The NPSA is the UK Government’s National Technical Authority for physical and personnel security.• As part of the Security Service, MI5, the NPSA makes the UK more resilient to terrorism and state threats.• The results are available to security professionals and buyers interested in detecting both metallic and non-metallic threats to help them understand detection performance and throughput to align with their requirements to secure their facility from current and emerging threats.• The 8108 WalkTHRU solution is Thruvision’s standard product for high footfall deployments, including retail distribution centres, high profile sporting events and aviation worker screening, where peak flow rates can range up to 1,800 people per hour.• The LPCDD7116, the previous generation solution, was previously tested in 2025.For further information please contact:Thruvision Group plcTom Black, Executive ChairmanVictoria Balchin, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer+44 (0)1235 425400Allenby Capital Limited (Nominated Adviser and Broker)James ReeveJos Pinnington / Amrit Nahal (Sales)+44 (0)20 3328 5656About ThruvisionThruvision is a leading developer, manufacturer and supplier of walk-through security technology. Its technology is deployed in more than 30 countries around the world by government and commercial organisations in a wide range of security situations, where large numbers of people need to be screened quickly, safely and efficiently. Thruvision's patented technology is uniquely capable of detecting concealed objects in real time using an advanced AI-based detection algorithm. The Group has offices and manufacturing capability in the UK and US.

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