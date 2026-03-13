Thruvision secures further U.S. aviation contract award from Greater Orlando Aviation Authority

Greater Orlando Aviation Authority has placed an order for Thruvision systems to support aviation worker screening operations at Orlando International Airport.

OXFORD, OXFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thruvision Group plc (AIM: THRU), a leading provider of walk-through security technology ("Thruvision" or the "Company" and, together with its subsidiary undertakings, the "Group"), today announces that the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (“GOAA”) has awarded Thruvision a contract for five 81-Series systems to support aviation worker screening operations at Orlando International Airport, Florida.Highlights:- The total contract value is US$0.6 million (£0.4 million at current exchange rates), with equipment delivery expected by 31 March 2026.- It is for five 81-Series systems with a battery-powered base for mobile deployment and includes two years of enhanced support. The battery-powered base is a new feature only available for 81-Series products.- This contract follows the recent award for aviation worker screening systems at Seattle–Tacoma International Airport announced in December 2025.- This brings the total number of US airports using Thruvision systems to five and provides further evidence of the growing adoption of Thruvision’s non-contact screening technology in the airport sector.- Airports are facing increasing regulatory scrutiny and operational pressure at employee access points. Thruvision’s mobile, high-throughput systems are designed to enhance security effectiveness while maintaining workforce flow and minimising operational disruption — a critical requirement for large aviation hubs.Together, these recent U.S. awards underscore growing demand for aviation worker screening solutions that improve compliance, operational efficiency and the employee screening experience. Thruvision’s technology is deployed globally across airports and critical infrastructure environments where safety, throughput and reliability are mission critical.Kevin Gramer, Senior Vice President, Thruvision Americas, who recently participated as a panellist at the American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE) Security Summit in Washington DC, commented: “This order reinforces our growing position in the U.S. aviation market. Airports need worker screening solutions that are mobile, compliant, and affordable—without compromising security or throughput. Thruvision systems are designed to give operators that flexibility, helping them strengthen employee screening while keeping operations moving efficiently.”Thruvision is a leading international developer, manufacturer and supplier of walk-through security technology. Its technology is deployed in more than 30 countries around the world by government and commercial organisations in a wide range of security situations, where large numbers of people need to be screened quickly, safely and efficiently. Thruvision’s patented technology is capable of detecting concealed metallic and non-metallic objects in real time using an advanced AI-based detection algorithm. The Group has offices and manufacturing capabilities in the UK and US.Important informationThis announcement may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, “forward-looking statements” (including words such as “believe”, “expect”, “estimate”, “intend”, “anticipate” and words of similar meaning). By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty since they relate to future events and circumstances, and actual results may, and often do, differ materially from any forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements in this announcement reflect management’s view with respect to future events as at the date of this announcement. Save as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements in this announcement, whether following any change in its expectations or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this announcement.

