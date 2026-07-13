i95Dev Builds Global Momentum Across Leading B2B Commerce Events

Following meaningful conversations at B2B Connect 2026, i95Dev continues its engagement with manufacturers and distributors at B2B eCommerce World Asia Pacific

DE, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- i95Dev, Inc., a global provider of digital commerce and ERP integration solutions, continues to strengthen its presence in the global B2B commerce community through participation in leading industry events. Building on its successful participation at B2B Connect 2026 in San Diego, the company will next attend B2B eCommerce World Asia Pacific, taking place July 28–29, 2026, at CENTREPIECE, Melbourne Park, Australia.As manufacturers and distributors accelerate digital transformation, i95Dev is helping organizations move beyond disconnected technology initiatives toward a unified approach where strategy, AI, commerce, and enterprise systems work together to drive measurable business outcomes.At B2B Connect, the i95Dev team met with manufacturers, distributors, and digital commerce leaders from across North America to discuss the evolving challenges shaping B2B commerce. While every organization had unique priorities, several common themes consistently emerged: AI has become a strategic business priority, organizations are seeking better integration between ERP and commerce platforms, and connected business data is increasingly recognized as the foundation for automation, operational efficiency, and customer experience."One of the strongest messages we heard was that businesses are looking beyond digital storefronts," said Vanit Kumar, CEO of i95Dev. "Success in today's B2B landscape requires more than implementing AI or launching a new commerce platform. It requires a unified approach where business strategy, AI, commerce, and enterprise systems work together. That's the conversation we're seeing across the industry."As part of the event, i95Dev also shared personalized Commerce AI Opportunity Snapshots, highlighting practical opportunities for AI and connected commerce to improve business performance based on each organization's digital landscape.The company now looks forward to continuing those conversations at B2B eCommerce World Asia Pacific, one of the region's leading conferences for manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, and digital commerce professionals. With organizations across the Asia-Pacific region accelerating eCommerce & ERP modernization and AI adoption, i95Dev will engage with business leaders on strategies for building connected commerce ecosystems that unify technology, operations, and customer experience.Organizations attending B2B eCommerce World Asia Pacific are invited to connect with the i95Dev team to discuss ERP-integrated commerce, AI readiness, and practical approaches to digital transformation.About i95Devi95Dev is a global eCommerce agency helping manufacturers, distributors, and B2B enterprises accelerate growth through connected commerce solutions. With more than 25 years of experience and over 450 customers worldwide, i95Dev specializes in eCommerce development, ERP integrations, AI-powered commerce, and digital transformation across leading platforms including Adobe Commerce, Shopify Plus, Microsoft Dynamics, NetSuite, and SAP.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.