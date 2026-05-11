i95Dev Connect Adds AI Capabilities, Becoming the Operational Backbone for Modern Commerce

i95Dev Connect Revolutionizes AI

Purpose-built for modern retail, i95Dev Connect now uses AI to automate & optimize data flows and complex operations across ERP and eCommerce systems

By embedding AI into the core of Connect, we're helping IT teams of commerce businesses move beyond managing integrations to running their operations with greater intelligence, efficiency & confidence” — Vanit Kumar, CEO - i95Dev

CA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- i95Dev , a global leader in eCommerce and ERP solutions, today announced a significant evolution of i95Dev Connect , its integration platform purpose-built for retail and commerce. With the addition of AI-assisted capabilities, i95Dev Connect moves beyond data synchronization to become the operational backbone for eCommerce businesses running complex, ERP-driven commerce operations.This enables eCommerce businesses to automate data flows, orchestrate workflows, and run operations with greater speed, accuracy, and efficiency.As commerce businesses scale, the challenge shifts from connecting systems to managing how data, processes, and decisions flow across them. Traditional integrations are often limited to data sync only and rely on manual configuration and reactive monitoring, creating inefficiencies and limiting scalability.i95Dev Connect addresses this directly, with AI capabilities that reduce manual effort, accelerate deployment, and deliver intelligent visibility across operations:AI-Based Data Mapping: Automatically matches fields across systems, eliminating manual setup and reducing errors.Faster Go-Live: Deploy integrations in days, not weeks, with minimal IT dependency.Actionable Insights: Identify inefficiencies and optimize operations through intelligent recommendations.Built on a decade of i95Dev’s commerce experience supporting 450+ businesses across 25+ industries, i95Dev Connect is designed to handle the ERP complexity - custom pricing tiers, business rules, and multi-system workflows - that generic integration platforms are not built for.Progressive levels of capability allow businesses to start simple and expand into advanced automation and operational intelligence as they grow; without re-architecting their integration layer.“With the evolution of Connect, we are enabling businesses to move beyond managing integrations to running their commerce operations more intelligently. By embedding AI into the core of the platform, we’re helping teams reduce complexity, improve efficiency, and scale with confidence.” said Vanit Kumar, CEO of i95Dev.i95Dev Connect with AI-assisted capabilities is available now across multiple ERP (Dynamics 365 Finance, Business Central, NetSuite, etc.) and eCommerce platforms (Adobe Commerce, Magento, Shopify, etc.). To learn more or schedule a consultation, visit www.i95dev.com or contact i95Dev at info@i95dev.com | 301.760.7499.About i95Dev:i95Dev is a full-service eCommerce company specializing in AI-enabled omni-channel eCommerce solutions for B2B and B2C businesses. With deep expertise across leading ERP and eCommerce platforms, i95Dev supports over 450 customers across 15+ countries with their commerce and integration needs.For media inquiries, contact i95Dev at: info@i95dev.com | 301.760.7499

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