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Audit Advisory for Tuesday, July 14, 2026

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, July 14, 2026.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Allen Amanda Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Belmont Belmont County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Belmont County District Board of Health
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Kirkwood Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Clark Madison Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit
Cuyahoga Village of Glenwillow
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Village of Hunting Valley
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Brook Park
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit
City of Cleveland
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit
Cleveland Department of Public Health
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Audited as Part of Primary Government
City of Cleveland - Ridge Road Transfer Station
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Darke Richland Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Franklin Village of Minerva Park
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
OMEGA JV-2, 4, 5, 6 and MESA
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Fulton Gorham Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Geauga Chester Township Park District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Hamilton North Bend, Hamilton County CIC, Inc.
6/17/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Harrison Harrison County Tourism Council
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Highland City of Hillsboro
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Hocking Perry Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Jackson Jackson City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Jefferson Toronto City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Knox Knox County Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Audited as Part of Primary Government
Knox County
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit
Lake City of Mentor
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit
Village of Madison
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Licking City of Pataskala
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit
Logan B.M.R.T. Ambulance District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit
Lorain North Ridgeville City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Lucas Toledo Lucas County Port Authority
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Criminal Justice Coordinating Council
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Toledo-Lucas County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Inc.
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Mahoning City of Campbell
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit FFR
Marion Marion County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Medina Village of Lodi
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Meigs Bedford Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Mercer Mercer County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Montgomery Tri-Cities North Regional Wastewater Authority
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Morrow Morrow County Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Pike Southern Ohio Diversification Initiative
10/1/2023 TO 9/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Portage Kent City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Ross Village of Frankfort
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Summit Green Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
City of Green
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit
Warren City of Carlisle
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit
Lebanon Public Library
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Wayne Wayne County
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit
Williams Williams County Park District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Wood Northwestern Water and Sewer District
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit

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Audit Advisory for Tuesday, July 14, 2026

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