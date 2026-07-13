Audit Advisory for Tuesday, July 14, 2026
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, July 14, 2026.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Allen
|Amanda Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Belmont
|Belmont County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Belmont County District Board of Health
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Kirkwood Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Clark
|Madison Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|Cuyahoga
|Village of Glenwillow
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Village of Hunting Valley
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Brook Park
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|City of Cleveland
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|Cleveland Department of Public Health
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|City of Cleveland - Ridge Road Transfer Station
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Darke
|Richland Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Franklin
|Village of Minerva Park
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|OMEGA JV-2, 4, 5, 6 and MESA
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Fulton
|Gorham Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Geauga
|Chester Township Park District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Hamilton
|North Bend, Hamilton County CIC, Inc.
6/17/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Harrison
|Harrison County Tourism Council
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Highland
|City of Hillsboro
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hocking
|Perry Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Jackson
|Jackson City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Jefferson
|Toronto City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Knox
|Knox County Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|Knox County
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|Lake
|City of Mentor
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|Village of Madison
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Licking
|City of Pataskala
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|Logan
|B.M.R.T. Ambulance District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|Lorain
|North Ridgeville City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Lucas
|Toledo Lucas County Port Authority
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Criminal Justice Coordinating Council
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Toledo-Lucas County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Inc.
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mahoning
|City of Campbell
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Marion
|Marion County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Medina
|Village of Lodi
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Meigs
|Bedford Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Mercer
|Mercer County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Montgomery
|Tri-Cities North Regional Wastewater Authority
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Morrow
|Morrow County Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Pike
|Southern Ohio Diversification Initiative
10/1/2023 TO 9/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Portage
|Kent City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Ross
|Village of Frankfort
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Summit
|Green Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|City of Green
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|Warren
|City of Carlisle
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|Lebanon Public Library
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Wayne
|Wayne County
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|Williams
|Williams County Park District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Wood
|Northwestern Water and Sewer District
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
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