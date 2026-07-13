Audit Advisory for Tuesday, July 14, 2026

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, July 14, 2026.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Allen Amanda Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Belmont Belmont County Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Belmont County District Board of Health

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Kirkwood Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Clark Madison Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit Cuyahoga Village of Glenwillow

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Village of Hunting Valley

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

City of Brook Park

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit City of Cleveland

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit Cleveland Department of Public Health

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Audited as Part of Primary Government City of Cleveland - Ridge Road Transfer Station

Financial Assurance Certification

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Darke Richland Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Franklin Village of Minerva Park

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

OMEGA JV-2, 4, 5, 6 and MESA

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Fulton Gorham Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Geauga Chester Township Park District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Hamilton North Bend, Hamilton County CIC, Inc.

6/17/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Harrison Harrison County Tourism Council

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Highland City of Hillsboro

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Hocking Perry Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Jackson Jackson City School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Jefferson Toronto City School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Knox Knox County Regional Airport Authority

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Audited as Part of Primary Government Knox County

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit Lake City of Mentor

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit Village of Madison

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Licking City of Pataskala

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit Logan B.M.R.T. Ambulance District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit Lorain North Ridgeville City School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Lucas Toledo Lucas County Port Authority

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Criminal Justice Coordinating Council

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Toledo-Lucas County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Inc.

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Mahoning City of Campbell

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit FFR

Marion Marion County Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Medina Village of Lodi

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Meigs Bedford Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Mercer Mercer County Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Montgomery Tri-Cities North Regional Wastewater Authority

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Morrow Morrow County Regional Airport Authority

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Pike Southern Ohio Diversification Initiative

10/1/2023 TO 9/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Portage Kent City School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Ross Village of Frankfort

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Summit Green Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit City of Green

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit Warren City of Carlisle

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit Lebanon Public Library

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Wayne Wayne County

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit Williams Williams County Park District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Wood Northwestern Water and Sewer District

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit

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