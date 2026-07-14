Sekady Partners with Dixieline Builder's Fund Control to Modernize Fund Control Operations

Leading Draw management and Fund Control Software Platform Brings Advanced Technology to Builders FirstSource-Owned Fund Control Provider

Their platform will allow us to operate more efficiently while maintaining the high standards our clients expect.” — Cathy Osberg, President, Dixieline Builder's Fund Control

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sekady , a premier draw management and fund control software platform serving the construction lending industry, today announced a strategic partnership with Dixieline Builder's Fund Control , a Builders FirstSource company and trusted provider of fund control services for construction lenders nationwide. The partnership will enable Dixieline to modernize and secure its fund control processes through Sekady's cloud-based platform.As construction lending becomes increasingly complex, fund control companies face mounting pressure to deliver faster, more accurate disbursement services while maintaining rigorous compliance standards. Sekady's platform addresses these challenges by streamlining inspection workflows, automating draw and document management, and providing real-time visibility into project funding status.Through this partnership, Dixieline Builder's Fund Control will leverage Sekady's technology to enhance operational efficiency, reduce processing times, and provide their lending clients with superior transparency throughout the construction loan lifecycle. The platform's robust security features and audit trails will further strengthen Dixieline's commitment to protecting lender and borrower interests.“We're thrilled to partner with Dixieline Builder's Fund Control as they take this important step toward digital transformation,” said Thayne Boren, President of Sekady. “Their 40 plus years in this space and reputation for excellence in fund control aligns perfectly with our mission to empower industry leaders with technology that drives efficiency and security. This partnership demonstrates the growing recognition among forward-thinking fund control companies that modern software solutions are essential to remaining competitive and delivering exceptional value to construction lenders.”“Partnering with Sekady represents a significant milestone in our commitment to being an industry innovator and providing best-in-class service to our lending partners,” said Cathy Osberg, President of Dixieline Builder's Fund Control. “Their platform will allow us to operate more efficiently while maintaining the high standards our clients expect. We're excited to offer our lenders enhanced reporting capabilities and faster turnaround times.”The partnership comes at a time of increased demand for professional fund control services, as private lenders and financial institutions seek to mitigate risk in construction lending portfolios.About Sekady:Sekady is a leading fund control software platform designed specifically for the construction lending industry. The company's cloud-based solution streamlines fund control operations, enhances security, and provides real-time visibility for lenders and fund control companies.About Dixieline Builder's Fund Control:Dixieline Builder's Fund Control, a Builders FirstSource company, provides comprehensive fund control services to construction lenders, ensuring proper disbursement of loan funds and project oversight throughout the construction process. Builders FirstSource is the largest U.S. supplier of building materials and manufactured products.Media Contact: Seth Hanson, Marketing Director, Sethh@sekady.com, 208.866.3595

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