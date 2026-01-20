La Mesa Fund Control & Escrow Selects Sekady as Technology Partner to Enhance Fund Control Operations

Sekady fund control technology

Strategic Partnership Brings Advanced Draw Management and Inspection Capabilities to Growing Fund Control Provider

Their construction draw and inspection capabilities are exactly what we need to better serve our lender clients in today's fast-paced lending environment.” — Marcus Carter

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sekady, a leading provider of construction lending technology solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with La Mesa Fund Control and Escrow (LMFCE), a trusted name in fund control and disbursement services. The agreement positions Sekady as LMFCE's exclusive technology partner, delivering comprehensive construction draw management and inspection capabilities designed to streamline operations and enhance visibility for all parties involved in the construction loan process.The partnership will enable LMFCE to better serve their lender clients who demand faster, more secure, and more transparent fund disbursement processes. LMFCE selected Sekady after an extensive evaluation of technology providers, citing the platform's robust construction draw management features, enterprise-grade security infrastructure, and seamless implementation process as key differentiators."After carefully evaluating multiple technology solutions, Sekady emerged as the clear choice for our organization," said Marcus Carter of La Mesa Fund Control and Escrow. "Their construction draw and inspection capabilities are exactly what we need to better serve our lender clients in today's fast-paced lending environment. What truly set Sekady apart was their commitment to security and their remarkably smooth implementation process. We needed a partner who could deliver sophisticated technology without disrupting our operations, and Sekady has exceeded our expectations on every front."The Sekady platform will enable LMFCE to offer their lender clients enhanced visibility into construction projects through real-time draw management, automated inspection workflows, and comprehensive reporting tools. The solution's intuitive interface reduces administrative burden while maintaining the rigorous controls required in construction lending.Key features of the partnership include:Advanced Construction Draw Management: Automated workflows that streamline the draw request and approval process, reducing processing time and eliminating manual errors.Integrated Inspection Capabilities: Comprehensive inspection management tools that provide real-time project visibility and documentation, ensuring funds are disbursed appropriately at each construction phase.Enterprise-Grade Security: Multi-layered security protocols including encryption, role-based access controls, and audit trails that protect sensitive financial data and ensure regulatory compliance.Rapid Deployment: Sekady's proven implementation methodology enables LMFCE to begin serving clients quickly without extensive downtime or operational disruption."This partnership represents everything we strive for at Sekady," said Thayne Boren, President of Sekady. "We're absolutely thrilled to work with La Mesa Fund Control and Escrow. Their reputation for excellence in fund control services aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver technology that empowers our partners to serve their clients better. When organizations like LMFCE choose Sekady, it validates our focus on building solutions that combine powerful functionality with practical usability. This is exactly the kind of partnership that drives innovation in construction lending, and I couldn't be more excited about what we'll accomplish together."The construction lending industry continues to embrace digital transformation, with fund control companies increasingly seeking technology partners who can deliver both sophistication and simplicity. This partnership reflects a broader industry trend toward integrated platforms that eliminate silos and create seamless experiences for lenders, borrowers, and inspectors alike.Sekady provides innovative technology solutions for the construction lending industry, specializing in draw management, inspection coordination, and fund control processes. The company's platform serves lenders, fund control companies, and inspection firms nationwide, delivering tools that increase efficiency, enhance security, and improve transparency throughout the construction loan lifecycle.La Mesa Fund Control and Escrow (LMFCE) is a trusted provider of fund control and disbursement services, serving lenders and borrowers in construction lending transactions. With a commitment to accuracy, transparency, and exceptional client service, LMFCE ensures that construction loan funds are properly managed and disbursed throughout the building process.

