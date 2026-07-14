DiemDesk launches a privacy-first document toolkit that never uploads your files

DiemDesk runs 40+ document tools right in your browser — your files never leave your device. DiemDesk — privacy-first document tools that run in your browser.

DiemDesk opens to the public with 40+ free PDF, image, and everyday tools that run entirely in your browser — no uploads, no accounts, no ads

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DiemDesk launches a privacy-first document toolkit that never uploads your filesMore than 40 free PDF, image, and everyday tools that run entirely in your browser — no uploads, no accounts, no ads.MARIETTA, Ga. — July 15th, DiemDesk today opened to the public at diemdesk.com, offering more than 40 document tools that do their work entirely inside your web browser. Unlike most online PDF and image services, which upload your files to a company’s servers, DiemDesk processes files on your own device — so your documents never leave your computer.The toolkit covers everyday needs — from tools to compress PDF files and merge PDF documents to convert, split, rotate, edit, e-sign, and redact — plus image resizing and conversion, QR codes, and other utilities. Every in-browser tool is free and unlimited, with no ads, no watermarks, and no account required.“People shouldn’t have to hand their contracts, IDs, and personal documents to a stranger’s server just to compress a PDF,” said [Founder name], founder of DiemDesk.“We built DiemDesk so the work happens on your device. Nothing is uploaded — you can open your browser’s network tab and see for yourself.”Because files are processed locally, DiemDesk suits sensitive material where uploading isn’t an option, and it keeps working without a connection once a page has loaded. Handling files in the browser also avoids the wait of uploading large documents to a server and back.DiemDesk is free to use today. A paid Pro plan is on the way — adding on-device batch processing, an encrypted file vault, OCR, and AI document assistants — and early users can join the waitlist at diemdesk.com/pricing to lock in founding-member pricing.About DiemDeskDiemDesk is a privacy-first document toolkit built in Marietta, Georgia. Its tools run entirely in your browser, so your files stay on your own device. Learn more at diemdesk.com.Media contactDiemDesk Support TeamDiemDesksupport@diemdesk.com

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