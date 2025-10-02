Bonafide Auto Parts Expands OEM Replacement Parts Offering, Featuring Skyjacker, Power Stop, and Spyder Automotive

Bonafide Auto Parts

Company strengthens aftermarket inventory and customer-first service model to meet growing U.S. demand for reliable, high-quality vehicle components.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bonafide Auto Parts , a U.S.-based supplier of OEM and aftermarket components, today announced a significant expansion of its inventory to include a wider range of replacement parts from leading manufacturers such as Skyjacker, Power Stop, and Spyder Automotive. The company’s expansion reflects its commitment to addressing the rising demand for dependable vehicle parts while supporting both everyday drivers and professional repair shops nationwide.Meeting the Needs of a Growing AftermarketThe global automotive aftermarket is experiencing sustained growth, fueled by rising vehicle ownership, longer average vehicle lifespans, and a growing preference for high-quality replacement components. In the United States alone, the aftermarket parts industry is expected to surpass $500 billion in the coming years, driven by consumer demand for trusted parts that ensure safety, performance, and long-term value.Bonafide Auto Parts has positioned itself at the forefront of this trend by expanding its range of OEM replacement products. The company’s latest offering underscores its ability to serve diverse customer needs, from off-road enthusiasts upgrading suspension systems to families seeking reliable brake components for everyday vehicles.Expansion HighlightsBonafide Auto Parts’ expansion centers around three pillars: trusted manufacturer partnerships, customer-first service, and nationwide accessibility.Skyjacker Suspension Systems – Known for their precision-engineered, high-quality lift kits and suspension upgrades, Skyjacker has long been a favorite among off-road and performance vehicle owners. By featuring Skyjacker products, Bonafide Auto Parts enables customers to access reliable suspension solutions for trucks, SUVs, and specialty vehicles.Power Stop Brake Solutions – Safety and stopping power are critical in today’s automotive market. With Power Stop’s performance brake pads, rotors, and complete kits, Bonafide Auto Parts customers gain access to advanced braking technology trusted by drivers across the country.Spyder Automotive Styling and Lighting – From custom headlights and taillights to exterior accessories, Spyder Automotive represents innovation in vehicle visibility and style. By adding Spyder products, Bonafide Auto Parts addresses the demand for both safety and aesthetics.Customer-First Service ModelBeyond expanding its product catalog, Bonafide Auto Parts has doubled down on its customer service philosophy, ensuring that every purchase is backed by reliability and trust.Warranty-Backed Confidence – Unlike competitors that may complicate returns, Bonafide Auto Parts offers straightforward warranties and customer protections.Free Consultations – Customers can receive support in selecting the correct part for their vehicle, reducing the risk of improper fitment.Fast Nationwide Shipping – With streamlined logistics, Bonafide Auto Parts ensures that orders are processed quickly, helping drivers and repair shops minimize downtime.“Expanding with trusted top-tier brands like Skyjacker, Power Stop, and Spyder Automotive reinforces our commitment to customers,” said Jayaprabha Ranganathan, Founder at Bonafide Auto Parts. “It’s not just about selling parts — it’s about making sure every driver feels confident in their vehicle and every shop has access to reliable solutions.”Technology and Online Shopping ExperienceThe aftermarket has seen a dramatic shift to online purchasing, with more than 60% of consumers now beginning their search for parts digitally. Bonafide Auto Parts has invested heavily in its online platform, making it simple for customers to:Search by vehicle make, model, and year for precise fitment.Compare parts across multiple trusted manufacturers.Access technical resources and detailed product descriptions.Order with confidence through a secure, user-friendly interface.This focus on technology ensures that Bonafide Auto Parts can meet the evolving needs of today’s consumers, from DIY enthusiasts to professional mechanics.Industry Impact and Market OutlookBy combining a broad selection of OEM and aftermarket products with fast, reliable service, Bonafide Auto Parts is addressing a critical need in the automotive aftermarket: access to quality parts without compromise.Market data shows that U.S. consumers are increasingly willing to invest in performance and safety upgrades that extend vehicle lifespans. Products such as Skyjacker lift kits, Power Stop brakes, and Spyder lighting solutions are not only functional but also enhance the driving experience.Industry analysts forecast that the demand for suspension upgrades and brake solutions will continue to grow at double-digit rates through 2030, particularly among truck and SUV owners. By aligning with these trends, Bonafide Auto Parts is positioning itself as a long-term leader in the sector.Future PlansLooking ahead, Bonafide Auto Parts plans to continue broadening its catalog to include additional specialty brands and categories. The company is also exploring partnerships with emerging manufacturers to expand its sustainable and high-performance product lines.“Today’s drivers want more than just replacement parts,” added Jayaprabha Ranganathan. “They want confidence, style, and value — and that’s exactly what Bonafide Auto Parts delivers. As the aftermarket evolves, we will continue to expand in ways that put our customers first.”About Bonafide Auto PartsBonafide Auto Parts is a U.S.-based supplier specializing in OEM and aftermarket components across key categories, including suspension, braking, exterior protection, and performance upgrades. With partnerships featuring Skyjacker, Power Stop, and Spyder Automotive, the company combines trusted brands with a customer-first service model. Through its online platform, Bonafide Auto Parts serves vehicle owners, DIY enthusiasts, and professional repair shops nationwide.

