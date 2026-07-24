STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police arrests 12 on trespassing charges in Williston

WILLISTON, Vermont (Friday, July 24, 2026) — The Vermont State Police arrested 12 people on charges of unlawful trespass Friday morning, July 24, 2026, after they declined to leave a private office building in Williston.

The individuals arrested are:

Linda Ayer 74, of Burlington, VT.

Margaret Chadwell, 26, of Burlington, VT.

Robin Chadwell, 28, of Jericho, VT.

Henry Dorr, 20, of Hanover, NH.

Omega Haehnel, 27, of Springfield, VT.

Lexington Kennedy, 22, of New York, NY.

Nathaniel Maddison, 33, of South Burlington, VT.

Lena Myers, 29, Norwich, VT.

Jackson Price, 20, of Hanover, NH.

Gabriella Ross, 20, of Hanover, NH.

Roan Wade, 22, Red Hook, NY.

Sherri Wormser, 58, of Colchester, VT.

One other individual is facing charges as a juvenile. These individuals were among a group of people who entered the building to protest federal agencies — including Immigration and Customs Enforcement — that occupy space there alongside private businesses and a medical office. The building owner said the individuals were trespassing, refused to leave when asked, and requested that police remove them from the property.

State police, working in conjunction with the Williston Police Department, responded and spoke with protest leaders. That discussion led to several people leaving the inside of the building, while the others indicated they’d need to be arrested.

Those individuals were taken into custody and brought to the Williston Barracks, where they were processed and released with citations to appear for arraignment at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 24, 2026, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Burlington.

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