Vermont State Police arrests 12 on trespassing charges in Williston
STATE OF
VERMONT
DEPARTMENT
OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT
STATE POLICE
Vermont State Police arrests 12 on trespassing charges in
Williston
WILLISTON,
Vermont (Friday, July 24, 2026) — The Vermont State Police arrested 12 people
on charges of unlawful trespass Friday morning, July 24, 2026, after they
declined to leave a private office building in Williston.
The
individuals arrested are:
- Linda Ayer 74, of Burlington, VT.
- Margaret Chadwell, 26, of
Burlington, VT.
- Robin Chadwell, 28, of Jericho,
VT.
- Henry Dorr, 20, of Hanover, NH.
- Omega Haehnel, 27, of Springfield,
VT.
- Lexington Kennedy, 22, of New York, NY.
- Nathaniel Maddison, 33, of South
Burlington, VT.
- Lena Myers, 29, Norwich, VT.
- Jackson Price, 20, of Hanover, NH.
- Gabriella Ross, 20, of Hanover,
NH.
- Roan Wade, 22, Red Hook, NY.
- Sherri Wormser, 58, of Colchester,
VT.
One other
individual is facing charges as a juvenile. These individuals were among a
group of people who entered the building to protest federal agencies —
including Immigration and Customs Enforcement — that occupy space there
alongside private businesses and a medical office. The building owner said the
individuals were trespassing, refused to leave when asked, and requested that
police remove them from the property.
State
police, working in conjunction with the Williston Police Department, responded
and spoke with protest leaders. That discussion led to several people leaving
the inside of the building, while the others indicated they’d need to be
arrested.
Those
individuals were taken into custody and brought to the Williston Barracks,
where they were processed and released with citations to appear for arraignment
at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 24, 2026, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court
in Burlington.
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