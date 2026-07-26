Traffic Alert- 89 SB mm 37.6 (Brookfield Area, Between Exits 5 and 4)

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

89 SB is completeley shut down in the area of mm 37.6, between Exits 5 and 4, in the town of Brookfield, for a motor vehicle accident involving a tractor trailer unit.





This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect heavy delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.









Jared Phillips

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police Williston PSAP

3294 St. George Rd Williston, VT 05495

Phone: 802-878-7111

PSAP Fax: 802-878-3173