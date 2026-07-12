Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country: Soldiers assigned to the 146th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced embrace family members and friends during a deployment ceremony at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center in Starke, Florida, July 11, 2026. The unit will deploy to the National Capital Region in support of Joint Task Force D.C. Safe and Beautiful. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Orion Oettel) Date Taken: 07.11.2026 Date Posted: 07.12.2026 08:39 Photo ID: 9806497 VIRIN: 260711-O-ZJ709-1574 Resolution: 4527x5659 Size: 12.85 MB Location: FLORIDA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Signal Soldiers support security [Image 16 of 16], by Orion Oettel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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