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Signal Soldiers support security

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Signal Soldiers support security

Soldiers assigned to the 146th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced embrace family members and friends during a deployment ceremony at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center in Starke, Florida, July 11, 2026. The unit will deploy to the National Capital Region in support of Joint Task Force D.C. Safe and Beautiful. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Orion Oettel)

Date Taken: 07.11.2026
Date Posted: 07.12.2026 08:39
Photo ID: 9806497
VIRIN: 260711-O-ZJ709-1574
Resolution: 4527x5659
Size: 12.85 MB
Location: FLORIDA, US
Web Views: 8
Downloads: 0

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Signal Soldiers support security

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