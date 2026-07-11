Don’t miss out on a night filled with the best of ’90s country music with the Nashville Nights Band next Saturday, July 18, at 7:30 pm!

Get ready to relive the greatest decade in country music with The Nashville Nights Band — the nation’s premier tribute to ’90s country. From the first fiddle riff to the last boot-stompin’ encore, they bring the iconic sounds of Garth Brooks, Alan Jackson, Brooks & Dunn, and more to life in a high energy concert that’ll have you singing every word. This isn’t just a show— it’s a full-blown ’90s country party! So throw on your boots, grab your friends, and come enjoy The Ultimate ’90s Country Experience—live and loud, just the way it was meant to be.

Tickets are $35 & going fast! Tickets are available for purchase online, over the phone or in person at the box office. The box office is open for in-person sales Thursday through Sunday, from 3-8 pm or by calling 540-908-4208.