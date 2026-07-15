CryoChain Comes Home: Honoring Heritage, Building the Future

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CryoChain Comes Home: Will McCoy Joins the 2026 Kyebi Ohum Festival, Merging Diaspora Heritage with Cold-Chain's Future

This is how you do business in Africa," McCoy said. "You honor the people before you pour the foundation. I want others to come walk this journey with us through CryoChain.” — McCoy

KYEBI, ACCRA, GHANA, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Under the drums of Okyeman, William McCoy II stood in the country and on the continent where his ancestors once stood. The Co-Founder and CEO of CryoChain Inc. — an African American reconnecting with the continent and reconciling with his confirmed Ghanaian DNA — traveled to Kyebi for the 2026 Ohum Festival, held this year on the theme "Rejuvenating Our Customs for Sustainability and Nature's Connection."

"I came to build, and I also came to connect to Africa," he said.

A festival of gratitude and roots. Ohum is one of the Eastern Region's oldest and most sacred celebrations. The people of Akyem Abuakwa gather to thank the Creator for the Birim River and the new yam harvest, to cleanse the ancestral stools, and to renew allegiance to the Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin II. For centuries, Akyem communities have ritually "hooted at hunger" — rejecting scarcity, celebrating abundance — long before food security became a global agenda. That resonance is not lost on McCoy, whose CryoChain hub network is anchored in this very region at Koforidua, looking to break ground in Q4 2026.

When the state meets the stool. This year's Ohum drew a convergence of Ghana's public and traditional sectors — the Chief of Staff to the President, Julius Debrah, and senior figures from rival political parties, seated together on sacred, neutral ground. It placed the modern state in respectful attendance before centuries-old custom. For a diaspora founder, that is the whole point: real partnership in Ghana runs through culture first, contracts second.

Here, power runs through the mother. Akyem Abuakwa is matrilineal. Legitimacy, land, and lineage pass through women, and the Obaahemaa — the queen mother — holds the authority to nominate and even destool a king. "Understand that this goes against what you've been told about Africa — that women hold less power than men in African culture," McCoy said. "Here, women can seat and unseat a king. That type of insight matters to me. CryoChain was built with a woman co-founder, and we deliberately push women into management. As a father of daughters, I don't want women to simply have a seat at the table — I want them to have a founding voice."

President John Dramani Mahama has called the diaspora Ghana's "17th region," telling returnees plainly: "Welcome home. This is your home." His government reports diaspora remittances hit $7.8 billion in 2025 — Ghana's second-largest source of foreign exchange after gold — proof that reconnection and prosperity are one story, not two. CryoChain looks to be an example of this agenda.

McCoy was joined at Ohum by fellow diaspora builders and CryoChain partners Maabena Webb, Baffour Ohene-Kena and Marvin Clement — a delegation embodying a new kind of return: capital with conscience, culture with commerce.

The story, documented. CryoChain is a vertically integrated cold-chain platform merging food security, education, employment, and processing and production into a single infrastructure. McCoy is documenting the journey on his YouTube channel, WillReturnUs, so other African Americans — and people everywhere — can see the culture, the familial ties, and the opportunity Ghana holds.

"This is how you do business in Africa," McCoy said. "You honor the people before you pour the foundation. I want others to come walk this journey with us."

Follow the journey at www.cryochain.co and on YouTube at WillReturnUs.

About CryoChain CryoChain Inc. is a vertically integrated cold-chain, agri-trade, and clean-energy infrastructure company in Ghana's Eastern Region, uniting food security, employment, and local processing on one platform. Phase I looks to break ground in Koforidua in Q4 2026.

🇬🇭 Came Home To Build Africa Together🌍

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