CryoChain and KTU Prove Ghana and Africa Are Ready

KTU, CryoChain Ghana partner to reduce post-harvest losses CryoChain Logo Example of the CryoChain Hub

A Diaspora-led US firm and a Ghanaian university prove Africa already has the talent to build in cheaper, less saturated markets.

Silicon Valley began as farmland. We are starting with the farms and building the tech around them. KTU is our Stanford, Koforidua our Palo Alto, and we're growing Africa's Agric Valley here.” — McCoy

KOFORIDUA, GHANA, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When CryoChain Inc., a US-incorporated cold chain and clean energy company, sat down with Koforidua Technical University (KTU) this month, the agenda was practical: build a Cold Chain AgriTech and Applied Technology Ecosystem Hub in Ghana's Eastern Region and train KTU students on site to run it. [1] The subtext was bigger. It was a live demonstration that the technical talent to build advanced infrastructure already exists in Africa, and that the returns for those who move early can be substantial.

The problem is enormous, and so is the market. Roughly 50 percent of Ghana's food spoils before reaching consumers, rising to nearly 50 percent for fruits and vegetables, a loss worth close to US$1.9 billion a year. [1] Across Sub-Saharan Africa, post-harvest losses exceed 30 percent of crop production and top US$4 billion annually, enough food to feed at least 48 million people. [2] Every ton lost is a market waiting for a solution.

The talent is already here. Africa's software developer base grew 21 percent a year between 2019 and 2024, the fastest rate of any continent, according to Boston Consulting Group. [3] Ghana alone counted roughly 30,000 professional developers as early as 2021. [4] These are not trainees waiting to be discovered: four in ten African developers already work for companies based outside the continent. [5]

The economics are compelling. Offshore engineering talent costs 40 to 70 percent less than US or Western European hiring, with average African developer rates near US$31 an hour against US$55 or more in North America, where a developer now averages roughly US$148,000 a year. [6][7] Highly educated, largely English-speaking, and increasingly specialized, African teams let founders build more for less in markets far less saturated than the US.

And the macro backdrop is turning. The IMF places 11 of the world's 15 fastest-growing economies in Africa [8] with Sub-Saharan growth near 4.3 percent in 2026 against a global average close to 3.1 percent. [9] Ghana's government has made agro-processing and cold chain a national priority under its 24-Hour Economy Programme. [1]

The model is not new. It is proven. In the 1930s, Stanford professor Frederick Terman urged two of his students, William Hewlett and David Packard, to build their company next to the university rather than leave for jobs on the East Coast. Terman went on to help create Stanford Research Park, tying private industry directly to academic talent. [10] The farm country once known as the Valley of Heart's Delight became Silicon Valley. [11] CryoChain is running that same playbook, this time in Africa and starting from the soil: pairing a technical university with industry to turn Ghana's Eastern Region into what McCoy calls "Agric Valley."

"HP and Stanford proved that when you place industry beside a university and let talent build, you create an entire ecosystem, not just a single company," said McCoy. "Silicon Valley began as farmland. We are starting with the farms and building the technology around them. KTU is our Stanford, Koforidua is our Palo Alto, and we intend to grow Africa's Agric Valley right here."

McCoy's invitation is direct. "I want the diaspora founders who have been waiting for a sign, the investors still on the fence about Africa, and the companies shaping the future, like NVIDIA, Google, Microsoft, Anthropic, to look closely at what is happening here," said Will McCoy II, Co-Founder and CEO of CryoChain. "The talent is world-class, the cost to build is a fraction of what it is at home, and the markets are wide open. We are proving it in Koforidua. Come build with us."

KTU and CryoChain expect to finalize their partnership agreement in the weeks ahead [1] with Phase I groundbreaking targeted for Q4 2026.

About CryoChain

CryoChain Inc. is a vertically integrated cold chain, agri-trade, and clean energy infrastructure company operating in Ghana's Eastern Region. It unites cold storage, processing, employment, and clean power on a single platform to reduce post-harvest losses and strengthen food security. Phase I is anchored in Koforidua, with groundbreaking targeted for Q4 2026.

Cited Works

[1] Citi Newsroom. "KTU, CryoChain Ghana partner to reduce post-harvest losses." July 14, 2026. https://www.citinewsroom.com/2026/07/ktu-cryochain-ghana-partner-to-reduce-post-harvest-losses/

[2] World Food Programme. "Post-Harvest Food Loss Reduction in Sub-Saharan Africa" (FAO, 2011 data). https://www.wfp.org/operations/200671-logistics-capacity-development-post-harvest-food-loss-reduction-sub-saharan

[3] Boston Consulting Group. "Develop the Developers: A Strategic Priority for Africa." March 2026. https://www.bcg.com/publications/2026/develop-the-developers-a-strategic-priority-for-africa

[4] African Exponent. "Top 10 African countries with the largest numbers of software engineers." May 29, 2025. https://www.africanexponent.com/top-10-african-countries-with-the-largest-numbers-of-software-engineers/

[5] Scrums.com. "African Tech Talent: Global Demand and Opportunities." https://www.scrums.com/blog/african-tech-talent-global-demand-and-opportunities

[6] ConnectMKD. "Offshore Software Development Rates by Country: 2026 Guide." January 25, 2026. https://connectmkd.com/offshore-software-development-rates-by-country/

[7] Second Talent. "Offshore Software Developers Rates By Country in 2026." March 5, 2026. https://www.secondtalent.com/developer-rate-card/offshore-software-development/

[8] Lucidity Insights. "Africa's Fastest-Growing Economies in 2026: 11 of the World's Top 15 Are African." February 2026. https://lucidityinsights.com/infobytes/africa-dominates-global-growth-league-2026

[9] Africa Business Communities. "Ethiopia leads Africa's growth race as IMF projects 9.2 percent expansion." May 4, 2026. https://africabusinesscommunities.com/east-africa/imf-ethiopia-tops-africa-growth-rankings-plus-9-2-percent/

[10] Hewlett Packard History. "Fred Terman: Father of Silicon Valley." April 22, 2021. https://www.hewlettpackardhistory.com/item/the-father-of-silicon-valley/

[11] Silicon Valley History. "History of the Silicon Valley: Fred Terman." http://www.siliconvalley-usa.com/about/terman.html

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