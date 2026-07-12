7/11/26 Evening Update -- QUARRY ROAD FIRE (Shallotte, Brunswick County)

PLEASE BE AWARE: Firefighting engines and equipment are working and moving in the fire area. Motorists are urged to exercise caution, stay alert and avoid the area if possible.

The Quarry Road Fire ignited Friday, July 10, in Shallotte.

The N.C. Forest Service and Tri-Beach Fire Department remain in unified command of the Quarry Road Fire. Multiple personnel and equipment resources are engaged. N.C. Forest Service aircraft are providing aerial support for wildland firefighters on the ground.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal, North Carolina Highway Patrol, several local fire departments and county agencies are providing incident support.

Acreage and Containment: Due to more accurate mapping and reconnaissance flight data, the fire is 300 acres in size and 10% contained. Percent containment represents sections of fire line that pose no escape risk without further action from firefighters.

Weather and Fire Behavior: Due to extreme heat, dry conditions and gusty winds, fire behavior was erratic, active and running, for the operational period. Scattered thunderstorms are expected into the evening hours, followed by a cold front moving across the area Sunday and producing widespread rain showers and thunderstorms. Current fire behavior, conditions and forecast weather may challenge containment efforts. Firefighting crews will continue establishing and reinforcing containment lines around the fire to stop forward progress. Structure protection for homes in the area will be ongoing.

Structures/Homes Damaged or Destroyed: Two nonresidential commercial structures have been destroyed, and 30 homes are threatened.

Evacuations / Closures: All previous evacuation orders have been lifted, and residents have returned to their homes. For the most up-to-date information about evacuation orders and road closures, stay in tune with local Brunswick County emergency management channels.

Wildfires are a no-drone zone. Flying a drone near or over a wildfire is ILLEGAL. Don’t do it. Firefighting aircraft that respond to wildfires fly low in support of ground personnel. Drones can pose a serious threat to pilot and public safety. A drone that disrupts air operations also puts firefighters, residents and property at risk of loss to wildfire.

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