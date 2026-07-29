N.C. State Fair Home Chef Challenge features 11 days of creative cooking competitions

RALEIGH – Chefs are invited to put their cooking skills to the test in daily competitions at the 2026 N.C. State Fair. This year’s fair features 11 new cooking competitions including the Delightful Dips challenge, Bless Your Tart! challenge, and the Layer It Up Lasagna challenge. Registration is now open.

“The Home Chef Challenge has become one of the more popular competition categories at the fair,” said Kent Yelverton, N.C. State Fair director. “Last year we had 174 home chefs participate with almost 400 entries. This year we are expanding the competition to include a class for professional chefs as well as amateur chefs.”

2026 Home Chef Challenge competitions:

Thursday, Oct. 15, at 4 p.m. - Blue Ribbon Brunch Board Challenge

Friday, Oct. 16, at 11 a.m. - Holy Guacamole! Challenge

Saturday, Oct. 17, at 11 a.m. - Boo-zy Sweet Treat Challenge – presented by Distillers Association of North Carolina

Sunday, Oct. 18, at 11 a.m. - Delightful Dips Challenge

Monday, Oct. 19, at 11 a.m. - Sweet Potato Showdown Challenge

Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 11 a.m. - Cheez-y Does It! Cheez-It Challenge

Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 11 a.m. - Bless Your Tart! Challenge

Thursday, Oct. 22, at 11 a.m. - East to West Pork BBQ Challenge – presented by Smithfield Foods

Friday, Oct. 23, at 11 a.m. - Nutty By Nature Peanut Candy Challenge

Saturday, Oct. 24, at 11 a.m. - Stew-pendous Brunswick Stew Challenge

Sunday, Oct. 25, at 11 a.m. - Layer It Up Lasagna Challenge

There will be two classes for each competition – an amateur home cook class and a professional class. For each contest, exhibitors are limited to one entry. Participants must prepare their entry at home and bring it to the Fair on the day of the challenge. Entries must be accompanied by two printed copies of their recipes. Recipes must have a creative title on an 8½” x 11-inch” sheet of paper, without participant’s name or any other personal information. Mailed or emailed recipes will not be accepted.

All Home Chef challenges are held in the North Lobby of Dorton Arena. Contestants should plan ahead to ensure plenty of time to drop off item before the deadline. Competitors will enter through Gate 3 at the Fair and must be present to win on the day of the competition.

Pre-registration is required, either online or by mail. Information on how to enter a competition can be found on the State Fair’s website, www.ncstatefair.org. In the General Competitions section, click on “Home Chef Challenge.” The deadline for entering is Sept. 15.

Online registration and paper entry forms are found under the Forms and General Rules tab. Entrants will be required to submit digital W-9 forms to receive prize money.

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