Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country: A soldier fires an M4 carbine during the Individual Weapons Qualification (IWQ) event of the 2026 Best Warrior Competition at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, FL, July 11, 2026. The IWQ portion of the event tests soldiers marksmanship and weapons proficiency showcasing their skills and lethality. The Best Warrior Competition is an annual U.S. Army competition that identifies the top performers among enlisted soldiers and noncommissioned officers. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Durango) Date Taken: 07.11.2026 Date Posted: 07.11.2026 21:10 Photo ID: 9806234 VIRIN: 260711-A-LH704-8110 Resolution: 5987x3991 Size: 5.35 MB Location: STARKE, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2026 Best Warrior M4 IWQ [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Shannon Durango, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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