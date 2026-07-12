Update St Johnsbury / Missing Person
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
UPDATE: Donald was located safe and was returned back to his residence.
CASE#: 26A4007393
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt Mark Pohlman
STATION: St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 7/11/2026
INCIDENT LOCATION: 689 South Road, Bradford
VIOLATION: Missing Person
VICTIM: Donald Dacey
AGE: 78
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 7/11/2026 at approximately 1515 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a missing person on South Road in the town of Bradford. Troopers were advised that a male, identified as Donald Dacey walked away from his residence into the woods at approximately 1345 hours and had not returned. At this time there are concerns for Donald's well-being.
Donald is described as being 5'7 and approximately 180 lbs with short white hair and a beard. Donald was last seen wearing an Olive Green polo shirt, Khaki shorts and sandals. Donald is also non verbal. Anyone with information regarding Donald's whereabouts is asked to contact the Vermont State Police St Johnsbury.
Sergeant Mark Pohlman
Vermont State Police
St Johnsbury Barracks
802-748-3111
From: Pohlman, Mark
Sent: Saturday, July 11, 2026 5:32 PM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>
Subject: St Johnsbury / Missing Person
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A4007393
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt Mark Pohlman
STATION: St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 7/11/2026
INCIDENT LOCATION: 689 South Road, Bradford
VIOLATION: Missing Person
VICTIM: Donald Dacey
AGE: 78
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 7/11/2026 at approximately 1515 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a missing person on South Road in the town of Bradford. Troopers were advised that a male, identified as Donald Dacey walked away from his residence into the woods at approximately 1345 hours and had not returned. At this time there are concerns for Donald's well-being.
Donald is described as being 5'7 and approximately 180 lbs with short white hair and a beard. Donald was last seen wearing an Olive Green polo shirt, Khaki shorts and sandals. Donald is also non verbal. Anyone with information regarding Donald's whereabouts is asked to contact the Vermont State Police St Johnsbury.
Sergeant Mark Pohlman
Vermont State Police
St Johnsbury Barracks
802-748-3111
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