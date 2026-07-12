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Update St Johnsbury / Missing Person

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

 

UPDATE: Donald was located safe and was returned back to his residence.

       

CASE#: 26A4007393

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt Mark Pohlman                       

STATION: St Johnsbury                

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 7/11/2026

INCIDENT LOCATION: 689 South Road, Bradford

VIOLATION: Missing Person

 

 

VICTIM: Donald Dacey

AGE: 78

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 7/11/2026 at approximately 1515 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a missing person on South Road in the town of Bradford. Troopers were advised that a male, identified as Donald Dacey walked away from his residence into the woods at approximately 1345 hours and had not returned. At this time there are concerns for Donald's well-being.

 

Donald is described as being 5'7 and approximately 180 lbs with short white hair and a beard. Donald was last seen wearing an Olive Green polo shirt, Khaki shorts and sandals. Donald is also non verbal. Anyone with information regarding Donald's whereabouts is asked to contact the Vermont State Police St Johnsbury.

 

 

 

Sergeant Mark Pohlman

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

802-748-3111

 

From: Pohlman, Mark
Sent: Saturday, July 11, 2026 5:32 PM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>
Subject: St Johnsbury / Missing Person

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26A4007393

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt Mark Pohlman                       

STATION: St Johnsbury                

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 7/11/2026

INCIDENT LOCATION: 689 South Road, Bradford

VIOLATION: Missing Person

 

 

VICTIM: Donald Dacey

AGE: 78

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 7/11/2026 at approximately 1515 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a missing person on South Road in the town of Bradford. Troopers were advised that a male, identified as Donald Dacey walked away from his residence into the woods at approximately 1345 hours and had not returned. At this time there are concerns for Donald's well-being.

 

Donald is described as being 5'7 and approximately 180 lbs with short white hair and a beard. Donald was last seen wearing an Olive Green polo shirt, Khaki shorts and sandals. Donald is also non verbal. Anyone with information regarding Donald's whereabouts is asked to contact the Vermont State Police St Johnsbury.

 

Sergeant Mark Pohlman

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

802-748-3111

 

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Update St Johnsbury / Missing Person

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