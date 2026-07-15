Curident expands access to supportive oral care through Amazon

Curident is now available on Amazon

A one-step oral care system is now available nationwide for patients and caregivers

By having Curident available through Amazon, we are helping patients and caregivers access a gentle, ready-to-use oral care solution quickly and conveniently.” — Nancy Mantell, co-founder of Curident

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Curident , the one-step, ready-to-use oral care solution, is now available nationwide through Amazon . The patent-pending solution helps make brushing more comfortable for cancer patients experiencing dry mouth (xerostomia) and mouth sores (mucositis).Curident is committed to improving oral hygiene when it matters most. The expanded distribution through Amazon gives patients, caregivers, oncology professionals and health care organizations a convenient new way to access Curident’s innovative oral care.For many undergoing cancer treatment, something as routine as brushing teeth can become painful. Side effects such as dry mouth, oral sensitivity and oral mucositis can make traditional brushing uncomfortable, resulting in some patients avoiding oral hygiene altogether. Maintaining oral health remains an important part of supportive care through treatment.Curident was created to address this challenge with a simple, ready-to-use solution. Each individually wrapped brush features extra-soft, feathered PBT bristles and uses patented pre-pasting technology with a toothpaste formulated for sensitive, dry mouths. The single-use design also helps reduce exposure to germs and bacteria for immunocompromised individuals. Curident is easy to use at home, in hospitals and in health care facilities.“Our mission has been to provide gentle, soothing oral hygiene when it matters most,” said Nancy Mantell, co-founder of Curident. “Cancer treatment is challenging enough without having to deal with the new daily difficulties of maintaining your oral hygiene. By having Curident available through Amazon, we are helping patients and caregivers access a gentle, ready-to-use oral care solution quickly and conveniently, wherever they live.”Curident’s brush combines extra-soft feathered bristles with a gentle formulation that includes moisturizing xylitol, remineralizing hydroxyapatite and soothing botanicals such as aloe, calendula, chamomile, allantoin and naturally derived eugenol. The non-irritating formula is SLS (sodium lauryl sulfate) free, contains no mint flavoring and is drug free.The expansion to Amazon reflects Curident’s broader commitment to improving access to supportive oral care for patients throughout their treatment journey. In addition to serving individual consumers and caregivers, the company will expand distribution to oncology clinics, cancer centers, hospitals, specialty pharmacies and patient support organizations to make specialized oral care more readily available.“As more care continues outside the hospital, patients need access to products that are both effective and easy to use,” Mantell said. “We are committed to supporting patients beyond the clinic by making Curident available wherever they need it, whenever they need it.”###About CuridentCurident is an innovator in oral care solutions, dedicated to improving quality of life for patients experiencing oral complications from cancer treatment. Its patent-pending product delivers a simple, effective and soothing approach to oral hygiene when it is needed most. For further details, visit curident.com.Media & Professional InquiriesFor more information, partnership opportunities or media requests, please contact: media@curident.com.

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