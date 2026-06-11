For Cancer Patients, a Common Daily Task Gets a Gentler Alternative

Curident Curident - The Only One Step Solution

Curident’s one-step oral care system is now available for patients and caregivers

We created Curident because that moment deserves a better solution — something gentle, easy, and actually designed to bring dignity back to a simple daily task.” — Nancy Mantell, co-founder of Curident

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- During National Cancer Survivors Month, Curident is shining a light on a side effect that affects one in three cancer patients during treatment, yet is rarely discussed — painful, debilitating oral complications that make brushing teeth a daily struggle.From mucositis and mouth sores to dry mouth and sensitive gum tissue, oral side effects can significantly impact a patient’s comfort, nutrition and quality of life. Until now, patients and their caregivers have had few options designed specifically for this need.A new option is aiming to fill that gap. The product comes from the team behind ReadyBrush — the original, disposable, pre-pasted toothbrush. Curident is a patent-pending, one-step oral care system formulated for individuals with sensitive and compromised oral tissue. The product launched last month at ONS Congress 2026 in San Antonio, Texas.Practical Comfort for Patients and CaregiversWhen someone you love is undergoing treatments such as chemotherapy, radiation and stem cell transplantation, it can be hard to know what to give. For caregivers searching for something practical, Curident requires no preparation and no cleanup — simply wet, brush and dispose. It can be tucked into a care package, picked up at a hospital gift shop, or ordered online for home delivery.Each Curident oral care system features:-Ultra-soft, feathered PBT bristles that clean without irritating tender tissue-A pre-pasted formula free from sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS) and harsh mint flavoring-Soothing ingredients, including aloe barbadensis, chamomile and calendula-Hydroxyapatite, a biocompatible mineral that helps strengthen and remineralize enamel-Xylitol for moisture support and eugenol, a naturally derived agent that helps ease oral discomfort-A gentle tutti-frutti flavor, developed for mouths that can no longer tolerate mint-A single-use, disposable format to reduce bacterial exposure — critical for immunocompromised individualsDesigned with Patients in Mind“Something as simple as brushing your teeth can become a painful, dreaded moment for cancer patients and caregivers alike,” said Nancy Mantell, co-founder of Curident. “We created Curident because that moment deserves a better solution — something gentle, easy, and actually designed to bring dignity back to a simple daily task.”Developed in close collaboration with chemists, oncology nurses, and dental professionals, Curident was designed to address both the physical and emotional toll of oral care during treatment. For caregivers managing the demands of supporting a loved one, it removes one more obstacle from an already overwhelming day, offering a moment of relief in a time when every bit of comfort matters.Available Now: Care Packages and Expanding Patient AccessCurident is available directly to consumers in 10-pack, 30-pack, 72-pack and 144-pack options, suitable for a single patient or for ongoing use. First-time buyers and subscribers can receive discounted options — pricing and subscription details are available at curident.com.Curident is also actively seeking authorized distribution partners to help bring this new solution to patients nationwide. Qualified distributors serving oncology centers, hospitals, pharmacies and specialty retail markets are invited to connect. Curident is FDA-registered and ISO 9001-certified, made in the USA, and independently third-party laboratory tested. To learn more about becoming an authorized distributor, please contact the team at support@curident.com.###About CuridentCurident is an innovator in oral care solutions, dedicated to improving quality of life for patients experiencing oral complications from cancer treatment. Its patent-pending product delivers a simple, effective, and soothing approach to oral hygiene when it is needed most. For further details, visit curident.com.Media & Professional InquiriesFor more information, partnership opportunities, or media requests, please contact: media@curident.com.Curident is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.