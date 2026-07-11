July 11, 2026

Deputy Zack Henderson, Backup PIO, 608-284-6155

Sheriff's Office

Multi-Agency Stolen Vehicle Pursuit & Arrest

On Friday, July 10, 2026, just after 1:00 pm, a Dane County Sheriff’s Deputy noticed a stolen Cadillac sedan in front of him as he was driving westbound on the Beltline. He coordinated with officers from the Monona Police Department and the Madison Police Department as well as Wisconsin State Patrol troopers and aircraft pilots to observe the vehicle. Once conditions were favorable, the deputy initiated a pursuit of the car.

After the driver exited onto John Nolen Drive, our deputy terminated the pursuit due to traffic and pedestrians. Officers and deputies saturated the area in an attempt to locate the stolen Cadillac, with ongoing support from the Wisconsin State Patrol aircraft. The driver continued to drive erratically and above posted speeds despite not being pursued. In doing so, the driver struck an uninvolved vehicle which sustained damage.

Several minutes later, the driver struck a tire deflation device deployed by a Madison Police Officer on Atwood Avenue. Eventually, the vehicle came to a stop in the 4200 block of Buckeye Road. The lone female occupant and her dog fled from the car on foot before being apprehended a short time later on Hegg Avenue. A search of the car revealed drug paraphernalia and cocaine.

Jessica L. Mielke, 39, of Madison, was arrested and booked into the Dane County Jail on charges of Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Owner Consent, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Knowingly Fleeing an Officer. Mielke is on active community supervision so a hold was placed by the Department of Corrections as well.

Mielke’s dog was uninjured and transported to the Dane County Humane Society by an Animal Services Officer.

“Anytime a vehicle pursuit begins, our top priority is the safety of the public, our deputies, and everyone involved,” said Sheriff Kalvin Barrett. “I’m proud of the teamwork and discipline shown during this incident. Their coordinated efforts allowed us to bring the pursuit to a safe conclusion and take a significant offender into custody.”

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office appreciates the teamwork from our partners at the Madison Police Department, Monona Police Department, McFarland Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Dane County Public Health-Animal Services, Dane County Communications, and Precision Towing in resolving this dangerous situation quickly and safely.