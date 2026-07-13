TSNN Launches The EXHIEs™: Comprehensive, Industry-Wide Awards Program Recognizing Exhibitor Excellence

The EXHIEs presented by TSNN

The trade show industry's most trusted media brand introduces "The Oscars of the Trade Show Floor" with programs at Connect Marketplace and Longevityfest

Informa (LSE:INF)

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trade Show News Network (TSNN) , the industry's leading media brand with over 30 years of authority, today announced the launch of The EXHIEs™ (ex-ees), the first comprehensive, industry-wide awards program dedicated to recognizing exhibitor excellence across all trade shows and industries.The inaugural EXHIEs program will debut at Connect Marketplace in Tampa, FL, this August, followed by LongevityFest in December in Las Vegas, with additional events to be announced throughout the year.Filling a $15 Billion Recognition GapWhile the trade show industry generates more than $15 billion annually in North America, with exhibitors investing between $30,000 and $500,000+ per show, no authoritative, cross-industry awards program has existed to recognize exhibitor achievement—until now."Exhibitors are the lifeblood of our industry, yet they've been overlooked when it comes to industry-wide recognition," said Kim Collie, Strategic Director, TSNN. "The EXHIEs changes that by providing exhibitors with the credible, prestigious recognition they deserve while setting new benchmarks for excellence across the entire trade show ecosystem."Comprehensive Recognition Across Five Award CategoriesThe EXHIEs recognizes exhibitor excellence through five distinct award categories:Best Booth Design (Small: <400 sq ft; Medium: 400-999 sq ft; Large: 1,000+ sq ft) – Recognizing creativity, visual appeal, functionality and comfort in booth designMost Engaging Experience – Awarded to exhibitors with the most interactive and engaging attendee experience.Best Use of Technology – Highlighting innovative use of technology to enhance the exhibitor's presenceSustainability Champion – For exhibitors demonstrating eco-friendly practices in booth setup and operationsBest in Show – Best overall booth encompassing all categories aboveTransparent, Meticulous Evaluation ProcessThe EXHIEs features a rigorous, transparent judging process led by independent industry experts.TSNN judges arrive onsite during floor build-out, complete evaluations during the first day of the show, and present awards on the second day. Winners at individual shows become eligible for "Best in Category" recognition at the annual TSNN Awards Gala, creating a year-long celebration of exhibitor achievement.Leveraging TSNN's Unmatched Industry ReachTSNN provides organizers and exhibitors with extensive visibility and media coverage across its platforms. The program offers exhibitors significant marketing and PR value along with competitive differentiation and industry-wide recognition.Winners receive awards for display, extensive media coverage across TSNN platforms, social media recognition, and the opportunity to be featured in case studies and content showcasing their excellence.Partnership and Sponsorship OpportunitiesThe EXHIEs offers premium partnership opportunities for brands seeking to align with exhibitor excellence and innovation.Show organizers interested in bringing The EXHIEs to their events gain an elevated value proposition for exhibitors, additional content and marketing opportunities, and deeper exhibitor relationships.Entry InformationAll exhibitors are automatically entered at no cost. TSNN will host pre-event webinars to review expectations and answer questions, with exhibitors welcome to submit floor plans, sustainability plans and other materials ahead of shows to enhance judging.For partnership, sponsorship, or show organizer collaboration inquiries, contact:Kim CollieStrategic Director, TSNNKimberly.Collie@informa.comAbout TSNN - Trade Show News NetworkPart of Informa, the world's leading events company, TSNN has served as the industry's most trusted voice for over 30 years. As the daily news source for show organizers, TSNN reaches 160,000+ registered users and maintains direct relationships with every major trade show organization. TSNN's independent editorial voice, deep industry expertise, and unmatched platform make it uniquely positioned to recognize and celebrate exhibitor excellence across the global trade show industry.

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