Technomic Expands Generative AI Functionality to Supercharge Industry-Leading Ignite Menu Data

Enhanced Ignite AI agent transforms how foodservice professionals analyze menu data, delivering instant, personalized insights to drive strategic growth

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Technomic has expanded the reach of its powerful, industry-leading Ignite AI to tap into its extensive, expert-backed menu data. Ignite AI will now also leverage the expansive menu data available to clients based on their subscriptions, including National Food Trends, Market Food Trends, Consumer-Rated LTOs, Price Pulse and Taste Tracker. This expansion builds on previously launched capabilities covering operator data, market performance and forecasts, consumer brand ratings and ordering behavior.“Ignite Menu AI will help our clients take the guesswork out of menu decisions by serving up actionable insights grounded by our trusted data sources,” says Lizzy Freier, senior director of menu research and insights at Technomic. “By analyzing multiple dashboards within the Ignite Menu suite at once, Ignite Menu AI serves up summarized, personalized responses to your unique questions. Whether you need to tailor your sales pitches to your customers’ needs, understand your competitive landscape to determine opportunities for menu growth or analyze trends in LTOs to find inspiration for your culinary strategy, Ignite Menu AI guides the strategic business decisions of suppliers and operators within any department.”Clients can use this Ignite Menu enhancement to get accurate, personalized answers to their most-pressing industry questions. Here are some examples of ways Ignite AI can assist Technomic clients:Craft a compelling selling story for a brand or product that resonates with consumers and accelerates sales momentum- Ignite AI Prompt: Help me create a selling story for pistachios, including historical and predictive menu growth, average impact on price, a regional view, increasing product opportunities, and consumer trial and appealExplore the current state of limited-time offers—see what’s trending and what’s driving results- Ignite AI Prompt: What’s the state of limited-time offers in 2026? Include overall change over the past five years, specific mealpart growth and LTOs rated as most appealing by consumers in 2026Decode culinary trends with insider intelligence on hot items, flavors and breakthrough ingredients- Ignite AI Prompt: I work in marketing for a fry supplier. I am talking with Whataburger and would like to provide fries ideation and LTOs that fit this brand’s menu. What are the flavor options for fries that should be considered?Pinpoint market gaps and benchmark against competitors to unlock a brand's next growth opportunity- Ignite AI Prompt: Tell me menu item, pricing and flavor/ingredient gaps and opportunities for Chili’s Grill & Bar compared to its competitorsTrack pricing trends across segments, brands, mealparts, menu items and more- Ignite AI Prompt: What is the average price of the Big Mac at McDonald’s locations in California? How does that compare to the national average? In what period did prices rise at a higher rate than the national average?Ignite AI is clients’ personal assistant that leverages Technomic’s unparalleled expertise, classifications and industry knowledge to provide trustworthy insights, all in one fast, convenient and easy-to-use place. Technomic clients can use this data to gain a competitive edge, with smarter planning and better results.Press inquiries: info@technomic.com Subscribe to stay up to date with Technomic’s latest press-relevant insights.About TechnomicTechnomic Inc., an Informa company, was founded as a management consulting firm in 1966. Since then, Technomic’s services have grown to encompass cloud-based B2B research tools, consumer and menu trend tracking and other leading strategic research and analytic capabilities, to prioritize and size business opportunities. Our clients include food manufacturers and distributors, restaurants, retailers and multiple other business verticals aligned with the food industry that are looking to make informed decisions to support their business growth. Visit Technomic at www.technomic.com

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