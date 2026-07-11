FDA proposes drug registration changes to boost supply chain transparency

The Food and Drug Administration July 10 released a proposed rule that would modernize drug establishment registration requirements, with implications for pharmaceutical manufacturers and health systems that depend on a stable medication supply chain. The proposal would create a streamlined registration process for distributed manufacturing operations that use a “hub-and-spoke” model, allowing qualifying networks to register as a single establishment rather than registering each manufacturing unit separately.

The rule would also clarify registration and drug listing requirements for certain foreign manufacturers, including facilities that produce active pharmaceutical ingredients destined for the U.S. market through intermediary facilities. FDA officials said the change would improve visibility into upstream supply chains and strengthen the agency’s ability to identify and respond to potential safety and quality concerns.