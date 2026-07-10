HRSA to issue grants for rural hospitals

The Health Resources and Services Administration has announced new funding available to healthcare providers in rural areas through the Small Health Care Provider Quality Improvement Program. Up to 20 grantees may be awarded up to $250,000 each to providers, such as critical access hospitals, rural health clinics or networks of small rural providers, to build programs that collect and use clinical data and evidence-based approaches to improve healthcare quality, particularly focused on improving chronic disease outcomes. The grant also is intended to be used to strengthen the skills and collaboration of the billing and coding staff in coordination with the front-line clinical staff. Applications must be submitted by Aug. 6, 2026.

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