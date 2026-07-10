Senate Bill 1396 Printer's Number 1887
PENNSYLVANIA, July 10 - (4) An agent acting on behalf of a Federal judge, a
designee of the United States Marshals Service or the clerk
of any United States District Court.
"Covered person." A principal person or associated person.
"Data broker." A person or entity that sells to a third
party the protected information of an individual with whom the
person or entity does not have a direct relationship. The term
does not include a governmental agency or its representatives
acting in an official capacity. The term does not include
journalists, registered lobbyists, citizens acting in good faith
to investigate public officials or the disclosure of information
on matters of public interest lawfully obtained by the person or
entity.
"Home address." A dwelling location at which an individual
resides, including a physical address, mailing address, street
address, parcel identification number, plot identification
number, legal property description, neighborhood name and lot
number, GPS coordinates and any other descriptive property
information that may reveal the home address.
"Home telephone number." A telephone number used primarily
for personal communications or associated with personal
communications devices, including a landline or cellular number.
"Judge." Any judge, judicial officer or magisterial district
judge, as defined in 42 Pa.C.S. § 102 (relating to definitions).
"Principal person." Any active, formerly active or retired:
(1) Governor;
(2) Lieutenant Governor;
(3) member of the General Assembly; or
(4) judge.
"Protected information." The term includes:
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