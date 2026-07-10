Senate Bill 1396 Printer's Number 1887

PENNSYLVANIA, July 10 - (4) An agent acting on behalf of a Federal judge, a

designee of the United States Marshals Service or the clerk

of any United States District Court.

"Covered person." A principal person or associated person.

"Data broker." A person or entity that sells to a third

party the protected information of an individual with whom the

person or entity does not have a direct relationship. The term

does not include a governmental agency or its representatives

acting in an official capacity. The term does not include

journalists, registered lobbyists, citizens acting in good faith

to investigate public officials or the disclosure of information

on matters of public interest lawfully obtained by the person or

entity.

"Home address." A dwelling location at which an individual

resides, including a physical address, mailing address, street

address, parcel identification number, plot identification

number, legal property description, neighborhood name and lot

number, GPS coordinates and any other descriptive property

information that may reveal the home address.

"Home telephone number." A telephone number used primarily

for personal communications or associated with personal

communications devices, including a landline or cellular number.

"Judge." Any judge, judicial officer or magisterial district

judge, as defined in 42 Pa.C.S. § 102 (relating to definitions).

"Principal person." Any active, formerly active or retired:

(1) Governor;

(2) Lieutenant Governor;

(3) member of the General Assembly; or

(4) judge.

"Protected information." The term includes:

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