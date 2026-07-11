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Fairfield County Council Meeting 7.13.2026

The regularly scheduled Fairfield County Council meeting will be held on Monday, July 13th, 2026 at 6 pm. Citizens must sign up by 5:45 pm to speak during public comment.

Agenda: https://www.fairfieldsc.com/uploads/uploads/RM_7-13-2026_AGENDA.pdf

 Resolution No. 2026-07 MCIP Kershaw County: https://www.fairfieldsc.com/uploads/uploads/Resolution_No._2026-07_MCIP_Kershaw_County_.pdf

Ordinance 855 Rezoning Double P Holdings LLC: https://www.fairfieldsc.com/uploads/uploads/Ordinance_855_Rezoning_-_Double_P_Holdings_LLC_2.pdf

 

All Fairfield County Council meetings are livestreamed on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@fairfieldcounty8159

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Fairfield County Council Meeting 7.13.2026

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