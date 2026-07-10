Reconnect South Park Hosts Community Open House

Attendees at the South Park open house listen to a presentation.

In June, the Reconnect South Park team welcomed residents, small business owners, workers, and community members to an open house at the Duwamish River Community Hub. The event offered neighbors a chance to learn about the project’s progress and share their perspectives.

Reconnect South Park is co-led by the City of Seattle’s Office of Planning and Community Development and the Reconnect South Park Coalition. The initiative is examining how SR 99 could move through the South Park neighborhood, which sits immediately alongside the corridor.

The open house gave attendees a first look at the Potential Futures Analysis, a new study comparing four scenarios for the corridor across a set of community-defined goals. The analysis is an early planning tool intended to inform discussion; it does not identify a preferred option.

Alongside the project updates, the team shared what it has been hearing from local small businesses and residents, pairing the technical findings with the experiences of people who live and work in the area.

Attendance reflected a cross-section of the community, including longtime residents, business owners, local organizations, and neighbors new to the project. Participants asked questions and offered input that will help shape the upcoming visioning process.

The City and the Coalition thank everyone who attended. Community participation remains central to this work, and additional opportunities to take part will be shared in the coming months.