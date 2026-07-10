Microsurfacing projects to take place overnights in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation will be microsurfacing and replacing pavement markings at locations on Interstate 94, Bismarck Expressway and University Drive overnights, beginning Wednesday, July 15, if weather permits. These operations are expected to finish in mid-August. During this time, the public can expect to see a location closed a maximum of three times.

The projects include asphalt ramps on the following interchanges:

West Midway (I-94, Exit 155)

East Midway (I-94, Exit 156)

Memorial Highway

McKenzie Drive

Tyler Parkway (I-94, Exit 157)

State Street (I-94, Exit 159)

Centennial Road (I-94, Exit 161)

Locations will be reduced to one lane in either direction. Message boards will be in place prior to the closure of any on- or off-ramps at interchanges.

These are fast moving operations. Traffic can expect delays, but they should not be prolonged. The project working hours will be during non-peak traffic, 6:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. Lane closures will be removed by 6:30 every morning.

The following on-ramp and off-ramps will be closed at certain times (one interchange at a time; only one on-ramp and one off-ramp closed at a time):

Northbound Tyler Parkway to westbound I-94 loop on-ramp

Northbound Tyler Parkway to eastbound I-94 on-ramp

Southbound Interstate 194 to eastbound Memorial Highway flyover off-ramp

Westbound Memorial Highway to southbound Highway 810 loop on-ramp

Eastbound Memorial Highway to southbound Highway 810 on-ramp

Eastbound Memorial Highway to northbound I-194 loop on-ramp Eastbound Memorial Highway to eastbound Memorial Highway bridge through-street (beneath I-194) to be closed at the same time as the Eastbound Memorial Highway to northbound I-194 loop on-ramp closure.

Potential closure of westbound I-94 to southbound I-194 flyover on-ramp.

For intersections along Bismarck Expressway and University Drive within city limits, there will be instances where traffic will be stopped in order to place material across the intersections. Delays will be dependent on traffic volumes/congestion and could be up to 30 minutes during high-volume traffic.

The Bismarck Airport will have one of their three access open at any given time.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.